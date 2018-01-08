Ingredion Incorporated: INGREDION TO APPOINT ELIZABETH ADEFIOYE SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER

WESTCHESTER, Ill., January 8, 2018 - Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions to diversified industries, announced today that it expects Elizabeth Adefioye to be named senior vice president and chief human resources (HR) officer effective March 1, 2018. She will become a member of the executive leadership team and is expected to be elected by the board of directors at its February meeting.

Adefioye will be responsible for all of Ingredion's enterprise-wide people strategy and human resources functions, with particular focus on building a high-performance culture and capabilities, attracting and developing world-class talent and working to enhance organizational structure and effectiveness. She will succeed Diane Frisch who will be retiring effective March 1, 2018 after over seven years of service.

"Under Diane's leadership Ingredion significantly enhanced its talent development and diversity and inclusion programs, making it an employer of choice," said Jim Zallie, Ingredion president and CEO.

Currently Adefioye is Ingredion vice president HR North America and global specialties, a position she has held since joining the Company in 2016. Previously she was vice president, HR at various divisions of Johnson & Johnson, including the Janssen Pharmaceutical and global cardiovascular and specialty solutions businesses. Additionally, she has worked for other FORTUNE 500 companies in the life-sciences industry, notably Novartis Consumer Health, Medtronic and Bristol-Myers Squibb,

Adefioye holds a bachelor's degree in chemistry from Lagos State University and a postgraduate diploma in human resources management from the University of Westminster. She also received a diploma in building leadership capability from Glasgow Caledonian University. While in the United Kingdom, she served as a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Development and is a member of the Society for Human Resources Management.

"Elizabeth brings a wealth of experience and expertise as a strategic HR leader and business partner to her new role. She also has extensive international experience in science-based businesses which is ideally suited to Ingredion's global operations and specialties ingredients focus. Over her career as an HR professional, she has an accomplished track record of driving talent development and organization effectiveness, being a champion for diversity and inclusion, and cultivating high-performance cultures. I am confident Elizabeth will enable Ingredion to build on its reputation of being an employer of choice globally. She will be an excellent addition to the executive leadership team," Zallie said.

