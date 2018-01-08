Technavio market research analysts forecast the global automotive cabin insulation market to grow at a CAGR close to 6% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180108006159/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global automotive cabin insulation market 2017-2021 under their automotive library. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report further segments the global automotive cabin insulation market by vehicle type (high-performance vehicle, SUV, and premium vehicles) and by geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Technavio analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global automotive cabin insulation market:

Increasing demand for premium features across standard segments

Increasing demands for SUV and premium vehicles

Lightweight material options for efficient insulation

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Increasing demand for premium features across standard segments

Automotive manufacturers compete aggressively in the mass volume segment of vehicles. This has encouraged the OEMs to introduce many optional features in the standard segments with upgrade features. When a consumer is buying a vehicle, the occupant cabin is the most important aspect to influence purchase decision after vehicle cost and engine efficiency. Sales increase when premium cabin features are found in optional models of the standard and medium segment vehicles.

According to Amey Vikram, a lead analyst at Technavio for automotive components research, "To understand the progress of luxury features in the lower segments of mass vehicles, features such as automatic rain sensing wipers, rear view cameras, premium cabin insulation, and automatic dimming headlamps can be considered as a few examples. One of the key drivers for innovations and opportunities in the market is the higher penetration of premium cabin installations in the mass segment vehicles."

Increasing demands for SUV and premium vehicles

For major OEMs, the SUV segment has evolved into a separate vehicle research program for which they line up multiple year-over-year product launches in the category. The increasing sales of SUV are directly proportional to the rising cabin insulation market (in terms of value) as the SUV segment attracts a higher premium cost for cabin insulation. The SUV is designed with off-road capability with high traction control over multi-type terrains. For SUVs and off-road vehicles, the center of gravity is higher, and the suspension is softer, making the risk of vibration and suspension travel high.

Lightweight material options for efficient insulation

The insulation materials are measured in GSM, which is derived from the unit Denier. The material acoustics property for the final manufactured product is defined with the help of this GSM unit. As per dedicated requirements from the end-user (OEM), the semi-finished acoustic material sheets are fabricated. Intensive research is carried out to develop innovative raw materials to manufacture efficient insulation products, which is driving the insulation materials market.

"A lightweight, aerodynamic insulation material has been developed to be used in high-performance automotive vehicles. External reflective materials are used in the vehicle underbody to maintain a laminar flow. The vehicle generates less noise by ensuring low turbulence in the underbody," says Amey.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Yacht Battery Market 2017-2021

Global Electric Power Steering Market 2017-2021

Global Automotive Radiator Market 2017-2021

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180108006159/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com