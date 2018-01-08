Bronstein, Gewirtz and Grossman, LLC: SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Continues Investigation of Intel Corporation (INTC)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2018 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Intel Corporation ("Intel" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: INTC). Such investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/intc.

The investigation concerns whether Intel and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated Sections federal securities laws.

On January 2, 2018, post-market, news outlets reported that a significant design flaw in Intel's processor chips could allow malicious software to read protected areas of a device's kernel memory - i.e., memory dedicated to the most essential core components of an operating system and their interactions with system hardware - potentially exposing protected information, such as passwords. The online publication The Register reported that the operating system updates necessary to address the vulnerability would likely result in "a ballpark figure of five to 30 percent slow down, depending on the task and the processor model," for Intel-based computing devices. On this news, Intel's share price has fallen sharply during intraday trading on January 3, 2018.

