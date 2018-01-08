sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 08.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

37,30 Euro		+0,10
+0,27 %
WKN: 855681 ISIN: US4581401001 Ticker-Symbol: INL 
Aktie:
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
INTEL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INTEL CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
37,294
37,389
18:17
37,30
37,40
18:17
08.01.2018 | 16:45
(5 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Bronstein, Gewirtz and Grossman, LLC: SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Continues Investigation of Intel Corporation (INTC)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2018 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Intel Corporation ("Intel" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: INTC). Such investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/intc.

The investigation concerns whether Intel and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated Sections federal securities laws.

On January 2, 2018, post-market, news outlets reported that a significant design flaw in Intel's processor chips could allow malicious software to read protected areas of a device's kernel memory - i.e., memory dedicated to the most essential core components of an operating system and their interactions with system hardware - potentially exposing protected information, such as passwords. The online publication The Register reported that the operating system updates necessary to address the vulnerability would likely result in "a ballpark figure of five to 30 percent slow down, depending on the task and the processor model," for Intel-based computing devices. On this news, Intel's share price has fallen sharply during intraday trading on January 3, 2018.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased shares of Intel, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/intc. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

SOURCE: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC


© 2018 ACCESSWIRE