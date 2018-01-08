Global IIoT Market in Agriculture 2017: Smart Digital Farm / Evolution of Smart Agriculture / Farming 4.0 Ecosystem

DUBLIN, Jan. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The agriculture industry will undoubtedly become more important than ever before in the near future. According to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization, the world will need to produce 70% more food in 2050 than currently, in order to feed the growing population. Factors such as climate change, limited arable land, water scarcity, labour demand, distress migration, crop failures dues to outbreak in pests and diseases, and other variables will further aggravate this demand for global food production.

To meet this demand, technology will play an important role, as farmers and agricultural companies are turning to the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). Global farm equipment manufacturers are looking at improving manufacturing efficiencies for their businesses and end users.

They are looking at capitalising on the recent advances in IIoT by fitting their farming equipment with sensors and telematics solutions to help farmers implement precision agriculture practices with an objective to manage and track their fleet of machinery and gather real-time data on equipment status. The industry is not new to technological innovations. However, with the introduction of IIoT, farming is expected to be elevated to the next level.



IIoT sensors would bestow the power of data to farmers. Using this data, the farmers can accurately ascertain and predict rainfall, soil nutrition levels, and crop yields and be able to avert pest infestations and crop failures. The main objective of smart farming is not just to gather data, but also to convert this data into meaningful insights that can help improve productivity and bring down manual efforts. With rapidly increasing advancements of IIoT in agriculture, farming practices will continue to develop, there will be improved connectivity resulting in improved productivity. Several traditional farm equipment manufacturers are increasingly making a move towards connectivity and other advanced smart manufacturing techniques.



As a recent example, John Deere, a major agricultural equipment manufacturer, acquired an Artificial Intelligence (AI) start up by the name Blue River Technology. John Deere made this move primarily to optimise its traditional crop spraying methods and to automate and teach its tractors how to farm. These tractors would now be deploying cameras that come with deep-learning capabilities; so, when they see a plant, they can identify it as weed and hit it with pesticide. If, on the other hand, the tractor sees a crop, the algorithm ensures that the equipment fitted on the tractor sprays fertilisers over the crops.



Given all the potential benefits of IIoT in farming, farmers and farm equipment manufacturers are increasingly turning their focus, time, and investments to smart manufacturing techniques that will define the future of agriculture in the years to come. With such rapid advancements of IIoT in farming, soon millions of sensors will start collecting several zeta bytes of farm data.

Key Topics Covered:



1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Key Findings

2. INDUSTRIAL INTERNET OF THINGS - A RESEARCH PERSPECTIVE

IIoT - Emerging Themes in the Industrial Environment

IIoT - Key Attributes of a Smart Factory

The Publisher's Value Proposition in IIoT

Key Questions This Study Will Answer

3. INTRODUCING THE CONCEPT OF IIOT IN AGRICULTURE

IIoT in Agriculture - Key Topics Covered in This Study

Smart Digital Farm - An Overview

Evolution of Smart Agriculture

Why is Digitization Important for Agriculture?

Farming 4.0 Ecosystem

IIoT in Agriculture - Key Technologies and Potential

Key Benefits of IIoT in the Agricultural Value Chain

4. TOP AREAS WHERE IIOT CAN MAKE A DIFFERENCE IN AGRICULTURE

Precision Agriculture

Digital Livestock Management

Smart Irrigation

IIoT in Aquaculture

IIoT in Forestry and Horticulture

Smart Warehousing, Logistics, and Distribution

IIoT in Farm Fleet Management

5. DIGITAL INITIATIVES BY AGRICULTURAL OEMS

John Deere - Precision Agriculture Solutions

New Holland - Smart Fleet Management

AGCO - Precision Agriculture

6. EMERGING TRENDS AND BUSINESS MODELS IN AGRICULTURE

Deconstructing the use of Drones-as-a-Data-Service in Agriculture

Equipment-as-a-service (EaaS)

Workload Automation - Emergence of Driverless technologies

Global Scenario in Smart Agriculture

Outcome-based Agriculture

Agricultural Robotics

Smart Farming - Global Initiatives

7. GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES

Digital Transformation - A Global Opportunity

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

8. KEY CHALLENGES TO ADOPTION

Data Ownership in Smart Farming

Interoperability of Different Standards

Making Sense of the Big Data From Agriculture

9. THE LAST WORD

