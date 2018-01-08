The "Global Adaptive Robotics Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global adaptive robotics market to grow at a CAGR of 27.20% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Adaptive Robotics Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Adaptive robots have varied characteristics of integrating with technologies such as IoT, which allows real-time monitoring of the environment and activities. These robots are anticipated to reform and disrupt the way robots are currently used during the forecast period. Adaptive robots can improve the production process by standardizing product assembly and quality, constructing valid data out of their working and actions, creating knowledge repository, and simultaneously acquiring the required information from the existing data.
One trend in the market is integration of swarm technology in adaptive robots. After analysis and introspection, many engineers and scientists have tried to adapt automation to highly efficient patterns observed in nature. Worker ants are noted examples of efficient workers that execute all tasks in a focused manner, while maintaining constant communication.
Market trends
- Integration of swarm technology in adaptive robots
- IoT and Industry 4.0
- R&D in adaptive robotics
Key vendors
- iRobot
- Rethink Robotics
- SoftBank Group
- Universal Robots
- Yaskawa Motoman
Other prominent vendors
- Giraff Technologies
- HONDA
- PaR Systems
- Robotiq
- Teledyne SeaBotix
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market Landscape
Part 06: Market Segmentation By Application
Part 07: Market Segmentation By Product
Part 08: Regional Landscape
Part 09: Decision Framework
Part 10: Drivers And Challenges
Part 11: Market Trends
Part 12: Vendor Landscape
Part 13: Vendor Analysis
Part 14: Appendix
