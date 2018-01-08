The "Global Adaptive Robotics Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global adaptive robotics market to grow at a CAGR of 27.20% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Adaptive Robotics Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Adaptive robots have varied characteristics of integrating with technologies such as IoT, which allows real-time monitoring of the environment and activities. These robots are anticipated to reform and disrupt the way robots are currently used during the forecast period. Adaptive robots can improve the production process by standardizing product assembly and quality, constructing valid data out of their working and actions, creating knowledge repository, and simultaneously acquiring the required information from the existing data.

One trend in the market is integration of swarm technology in adaptive robots. After analysis and introspection, many engineers and scientists have tried to adapt automation to highly efficient patterns observed in nature. Worker ants are noted examples of efficient workers that execute all tasks in a focused manner, while maintaining constant communication.

Market trends

Integration of swarm technology in adaptive robots

IoT and Industry 4.0

R&D in adaptive robotics

Key vendors

iRobot

Rethink Robotics

SoftBank Group

Universal Robots

Yaskawa Motoman

Other prominent vendors

Giraff Technologies

HONDA

PaR Systems

Robotiq

Teledyne SeaBotix

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market Landscape

Part 06: Market Segmentation By Application

Part 07: Market Segmentation By Product

Part 08: Regional Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Part 14: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mjz8tt/global_adaptive?w=4.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180108006351/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Robotics