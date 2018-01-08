The solution bridges the gap between mobile and PC-connected VR experiences, allowing users to play SteamVR games through mobile VR headsets

At CES 2018, ZEISS, an international leader in the fields of optics and opto-electronics, debuts their newest product, the ZEISS VR ONE Connect. ZEISS will showcase VR ONE Connect for the first time at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas at booth #21730 in South Hall, January 9 11, 2018. Attendees will be able to demo this first of its kind VR product at the booth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180108005216/en/

VR ONE Connect (Photo: Business Wire)

The ZEISS VR ONE Connect bridges the gap between PC-connected VR gaming and mobile VR by connecting the smartphone in the mobile VR headset to your gaming PC. The product gives mobile VR users more interactive gaming possibilities than ever before by allowing them to play games through SteamVR, which currently has roughly 300,000 users. It boasts a high-quality VR experience with a comparatively low investment. The product may be used with iOS and Android smartphones.

"This solution is a first of its kind in the VR space," said Franz Troppenhagen, senior product manager at ZEISS. "Users will now be able to access games on SteamVR in a much different way than previous options, and they'll also have access to traditional VR apps and 360 video content."

A current smartphone (iOS or Android), VR-ready PC and a mobile VR headset is required for operation. The smartphone is slid into the ZEISS VR ONE Plus (or other) VR headset. A USB cable connects the smartphone to a VR-ready computer, allowing the use of games and other content on the SteamVR platform. The two wireless 3DoF (degrees of freedom) controllers and the smartphone are linked via Low Energy (LE) Bluetooth. Built-in sensors in the controllers, together with the three sensors of the smartphone, allow intuitive interaction with the VR environment and thus a seamless immersion in the virtual world.

"This product was much needed in the market, and it's propelling VR from a very niche market to a mass market, providing entry-level solutions based on your mobile phone so that the technology is accessible to everyone," said Dave Hodgson, North America sales representative for ZEISS.

ZEISS VR ONE Connect* is set to be available at major US retailers in the spring of 2018 for $129. To stay up-to-date on the availability of the ZEISS VR ONE Connect, visit www.zeiss.com/vrconnect and register for the ZEISS VR newsletter.

About ZEISS:

ZEISS is an internationally leading technology enterprise operating in the optics and optoelectronics industries. The ZEISS Group develops, produces and distributes measuring technology, microscopes, medical technology, eyeglass lenses, camera and cine lenses, binoculars and semiconductor manufacturing equipment. With its solutions, the company constantly advances the world of optics and helps shape technological progress.

ZEISS is divided up into the four segments Research Quality Technology, Medical Technology, Vision Care/Consumer Products and Semiconductor Manufacturing Technology. The ZEISS Group is represented in over 40 countries and has more than 50 sales and service locations, upwards of 30 manufacturing sites and about 25 research and development facilities around the globe. In fiscal year 2015/16, the company generated revenue approximating 4.9 billion euros with around 25,000 employees. Founded in 1846 in Jena, the company is headquartered in Oberkochen, Germany. Carl Zeiss AG is the strategic management holding company that manages the ZEISS Group. The company is wholly owned by the Carl Zeiss Stiftung (Carl Zeiss Foundation).

Further information available at www.zeiss.com.

Consumer Optics

The Consumer Optics business group combines the company's business with camera and movie lenses, binoculars, spotting scopes, hunting optics, virtual reality headsets and planetarium technology. The business group is represented at sites in Oberkochen, Wetzlar and Jena. The business group is allocated to the Vision Care/ Consumer Products segment. In fiscal year 2015/16 the segment generated revenue of €1.1 billion with around 9,300 employees.

©2016 Valve Corporation. Steam and the Steam logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Valve Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries. All rights reserved.

iOS is a trademark or registered trademark of Cisco in the U.S. and other countries and is used under license.

Android is a trademark of Google, Inc.

The Bluetooth word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by the Bluetooth SIG, Inc.

*VR ONE Connect is powered by PXL Vision.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180108005216/en/

Contacts:

ZEISS

Allyson Johnson, 317-806-1900 x 109

allyson@blastmedia.com

www.zeiss.com/newsroom

