GaN Power Device Market 2017 - Global Forecast to 2023: Increasing Adoption of GaN RF Power Device in Military, Defense, and Aerospace Vertical

The "GaN Power Device Market by Device Type, Voltage Range, Application, Vertical, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The GaN power device market is expected to reach USD 1,890.2 Million by 2023 from USD 408.3 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 29.1% between 2017 and 2023.

The major factors driving the growth of the GaN power device market include huge revenue generation from the consumer electronics and automotive verticals, wide bandgap property of GaN material encouraging innovation, success of GaN in RF-power electronics, and increasing adoption of GaN RF power device in military, defense, and aerospace verticals.

The market for RF power devices held the largest market share in 2016. The need for high power in the very high frequency (VHF), ultrahigh frequency (UHF), and microwave bands has led to the demand for these devices, which can supply tens to hundreds of watts at RF frequencies up to 10 GHz and beyond. Most of these devices are made from GaN. Initially developed for improvised explosive device (IED) jammers in Iraq, GaN RF power has emerged as the technology of choice for all new microwave and millimeter-wave electronics including radar, satellite, communications, and electronic warfare.



The market for GaN-based power drives is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. This is attributed to its characteristics such as high breakdown voltage and low conduction resistance characteristics that enable high-speed switching and miniaturization. Moreover, the large total addressable markets such as power distribution systems, industrial systems, heavy electrical systems, turbines, heavy machinery, advanced industrial control systems, and electromechanical computing/computer systems, as well as several new power applications (clean-tech) such as high-voltage direct current (HVDC), smart grid power systems, wind turbines, wind power systems, solar power systems, and electric and hybrid electric vehicles are among the prime reasons for its faster growth.



Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to hold the largest share of the GaN power device market during the forecast period owing to the growing demand for power devices in the industrial, computing, telecommunications, automotive and military, and aerospace and defense verticals in emerging Asian countries such as China, Japan, Taiwan, the Philippines, and India. Moreover, the EV charging and electric vehicle production markets, as well as increasing renewable energy generation are driving the growth of the GaN power device market in APAC.



However, competition from silicon carbide (SiC) in high-voltage semiconductor applications is expected to be one of the key factors restraining the market growth.



Market Dynamics



Drivers



Huge Revenue Generation From the Consumer Electronics and Automotive Verticals

Wide Bandgap Property of GaN Material Encouraging Innovation

Success of GaN in RF-Power Electronics

Increasing Adoption of GaN RF Power Device in Military, Defense, and Aerospace Vertical

Restraints



Competition From Sic Devices in High-Voltage Power Applications

Opportunities



Potential Use of GaN in 5g Infrastructure

Applications in Electric and Hybrid Electric Vehicles

Challenges



High Material and Fabrication Costs

Design Challenges and Complexity

Companies Mentioned



Ampleon

Analog Devices

Cree

Dialog Semiconductor

Efficient Power Conversion (EPC)

Epigan

Exagan

GaN Systems

Ganpower

Infineon

Integra Technologies.

Macom

Microsemi

Mitsubishi Electric

Navitas Semiconductor

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Panasonic

Polyfet

Qorvo

Qromis

Sumitomo Electric

Texas Instruments

Toshiba

Transphorm

Visic Technologies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4872tq/gan_power_device?w=5





