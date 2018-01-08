The "Tariff Trends SnapShot 92 Unlimited Data Plans" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

TCL provides a survey of Unlimited Mobile Data Plans by region across the world. In each region, TCL has selected the largest available Mobile Data allowances available, with the bundle of additional services and the price point (shown in local currency and in Euro per month).

There is a considerable variation in price points, with Europe still having the lowest average price point, closely followed by the USA.

The Middle East has the highest overall Mobile Data allowances, but also the highest price points, whilst the Asia Pacific region has relatively low Mobile Data allowances by comparison.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction Unlimited Mobile Data Plans

2. Europe Unlimited Mobile Data Plans

3. North America Unlimited Mobile Data Plans

4. Asia Pacific Unlimited Mobile Data Plans

5. Middle East Unlimited Mobile Data Plans

6. Conclusions Trends in Unlimited Mobile Data Plans

