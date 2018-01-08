Hereby Arco Vara AS discloses additional information about the bond issue regarding which an announcement was made today. Even though Arco Vara AS issued new bonds, in essence Arco Vara AS' bonds with maturity date on 6 January 2018 (ISIN EE3300110824) were partly refinanced. 800 000 EUR out of 1 120 000 EUR were refinanced under the same conditions. Out of 12 original investors only 5 remained and none of them are connected with the issuer.



Evelin Kanter Head of Legal Department Arco Vara AS Tel: +372 614 4594 evelin.kanter@arcovara.ee