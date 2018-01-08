Ossur Hf: Ossur Hf: Transactions in relation to share buyback program

Announcement from Össur hf. No. 2/2018

Reykjavík, 8 January 2018

On 15 August 2017, Össur hf. initiated a share buy-back program, see Company announcement no. 59/2017.

The purpose of the share buyback program is to reduce the Company's share capital and adjust the capital structure by distributing capital to shareholders in line with the Company's Capital Structure and Dividend Policy. The program will end no later than 31 July 2018. The Company may purchase up to 5,000,000 shares under the program, corresponding to 1.1% of the current share capital. The total consideration for shares purchased under the program shall not exceed USD 10 million.

The following transactions were made under the program in week 21, the period 1 January 2018 - 5 January 2018:

Date No. of shares Avg. purchase price DKK Transaction Value DKK 01 January 2018 - - - 02 January 2018 4,099 27.50 112,708 03 January 2018 24,759 28.85 689,508 04 January 2018 6,738 28.03 188,834 05 January 2018 379 28.10 10,650 Total 35,975 27.84 1,001,700

Össur has acquired 999,032 shares under the program at the average price of DKK 29.09. Following the above transactions Össur's holding of own shares is 9,115,637 corresponding to 2.09% of the Company's total share capital.

The share buyback program is carried out in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse ("MAR"), and the Commission delegated regulation No. 2016/1052.

Contact persons:

Jón Sigurðsson, President & CEO Tel: +354 515 1300

Sveinn Sölvason, CFO Tel: +354 515 1300

About Össur Össur (NASDAQ: OSSR) is a global leader in non-invasive orthopedics that help people live a life without limitations. Its business is focused on improving people's mobility through the delivery of innovative technologies within the fields of braces, supports and prosthetic limbs. A recognized "Technology Pioneer", Össur invests significantly in research and product development; its award-winning designs ensuring a consistently strong position in the market. Successful patient and clinical outcomes are further empowered via Össur's educational programs and business solutions. Headquartered in Iceland, Össur has major operations in the Americas, Europe and Asia, with additional distributors worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statement This press release includes "forward-looking statements" which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from results expressed or implied by these statements. Össur hf. undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

