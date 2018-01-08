London's FTSE 100 was down 0.3% to 7,704.22 in afternoon trade on Monday, reversing gains after hitting a fresh high of 7,733.39 earlier, with housebuilders and Micro Focus under pressure. Micro Focus tumbled as it warned that revenues for the year to the end of October 2018 would fall by 2% to 4% from 2017's $4.2bn. Housebuilders Taylor Wimpey and Barratt Developments were on the back foot as data from lender Halifax showed house prices in the UK fell in December for the first time since June ...

