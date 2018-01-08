The "Tariff Trends SnapShot 93 Evolution of French Mobile Pricing" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

In SnapShot 93 the researcher provides an update of the French Mobile Market. The SnapShot provides an update of earlier SnapShots, which have monitored the status of the French market since the entry of the disruptive 4th French MNO Free Mobile in January 2012.

The researcher has analyzed the French market in SnapShot 2 (October 2012), SnapShot 26 (February 2014), SnapShot 41 (November 2014) and SnapShot 74 ((June 2016), with four out of the five SnapShots showing a decline in French mobile ARPU levels.

Over the last 5-year period the impact of Free Mobile has been profound, with a sharp decrease in blended average mobile ARPU for the existing MNOs and an increase in mobile market share for Free Mobile, which now has similar subscriber numbers to the 3rd MNO, Bouygues Telecom.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction The impact of Free Mobile on the French market

2. Changes by Orange France 2012 to 2017

3. Changes by SFR France 2012 to 2017

4. Changes by Bouygues Telecom 2012 to 2017

5.Conclusions A new normal for the French mobile market

Companies Mentioned

Bouygues Telecom

Free Mobile

Orange

SFR

