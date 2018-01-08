techstockinsider.com: Technology Stocks See Increase in Momentum Ahead of 2018 CES Show

CORAL GABLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2018 / The consumer electronics show is set to begin in Las Vegas and will continue through Friday of this week. Many tech companies have found themselves in the spotlight as new developments in cutting-edge tech take center stage. Things like artificial intelligence, banking technology, and health tech are taking the stage as new advancements begin to infiltrate the new tech-based environment.

According to medical design and outsourcing, "Mobile health devices and wearables have increasingly played a prominent role at the annual CES show in Las Vegas. Health and medical devices touted at CES 2018 seek to improve everything from heart health to posture," and in line with this, companies like Lexington Biosciences (OTCQB: LXGTF) and LightInTheBox (NYSE: LITB) have garnered additional interest this week.

Lexington Biosciences ("LXGTF") has been working on its novel HeartSentry device. The device focuses on endothelial cells that line all the arteries in the body. The HeartSentry is being developed to measure the function of the endothelium to gain early detection for things like heart attack, stroke, and even a way to possibly prevent atherosclerosis. The device targets the growth that the "self-measurement medical device sector" is beginning to see. In fact, that quote helps promote the fact that this "self-directed" diagnostic niche has become a more prevalent niche for medical technology and for the tech industry in general.

Nearly 1 in 3 deaths in the USA are caused by heart disease and stroke.

Of the approximately 1.5 million people suffering heart attacks annually in the U.S., more than 250,000 will die within one hour of their incident. This is what the company's device looks to address. Access more info on Lexington Biosciences (LXGTF) Here.

In addition to Lexington Biosciences, LightInTheBox ("LITB") has also seen its share of increased attention due to new payment processing technology utilizing cryptocurrency. This morning the company announced that bitcoin will now be accepted on the LightInTheBox.com and MiniInTheBox.com platforms.

Mr. Alan Guo, Chairman and CEO of LightInTheBox, commented, "I'm glad to bring Bitcoin as a new payment channel to our customers. We think blockchain could potentially be an important technology for us. We are intrigued to study and adapt this technology in the future."

About TechStockInsider.com:

TechStockInsider.com is owned by Midam Ventures, LLC. Midam Ventures, LLC has been compensated an additional $250,000.00 by Ellis Stewart, LLC for a period beginning January 1, 2018 and ending February 1, 2018 to publicly disseminate information about LXGTF. We own zero shares. For full disclaimer, click here.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither TSI nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://TechStockInsider.com

NO WARRANTY

TSI, the Author, and the Reviewer (collectively referred to as the "Publishers") are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted by the Publishers whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. The Publishers expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise, arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, the Publishers do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

Contact:

News@TechStockInsider.com

SOURCE: TechStockInsider.com