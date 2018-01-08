NewVoiceMedia, a leading global provider of cloud contact center and inside sales technology that enables businesses to have more successful conversations, announced today that its Board of Directors have appointed Dennis Fois as the company's new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Fois will lead NewVoiceMedia through its next growth phase, aimed at doubling turnover by 2020.

"I'm very pleased to announce the appointment of Dennis as the company's new CEO, responsible to take NewVoiceMedia through the next phase of its growth journey," comments Guy Dubois, Chairman of the Board. "I also want to thank Jonathan Gale, for his dedication and efforts in taking NewVoiceMedia from an early stage company based in Basingstoke, UK, to a global cloud-based technology supplier with customers across Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific, served from offices in the US, UK, Germany, Poland and Australia.

"During his tenure revenues have grown tenfold and the initial journey of global expansion has manifested itself in NewVoiceMedia being positioned by Gartner as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Contact Centre as a Service, Western Europe

Fois assumes global responsibility for a NewVoiceMedia with tremendous opportunity to take a global leading position in a market that is growing at over 20 percent CAGR, where no clear established leader has yet emerged.

The company now serves more than 700 customers spanning six continents including Paysafe, FCR Media, Ebury, WorldRemit, Funding Circle, Kingston University, Lumesse, Vax, FlixBus, JustGiving and Canadian Cancer Society. NewVoiceMedia was also positioned in the Forbes Cloud 100, the publication's annual list of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world.

"Dennis brings more than 25 years of experience in international leadership, strategy, sales and marketing in the technology and financial services markets," says Guy Dubois. "During his most recent appointment as CEO of customer engagement software provider Rant Rave, he successfully launched the brand and doubled the firm's revenues and profits. Having joined NewVoiceMedia twelve months ago, Dennis has been closely involved in defining the company's strategy as it moves into the next phase of its evolution and growth."

Dennis adds, "I'm very excited to take the lead at NewVoiceMedia and want to thank the Board for this opportunity and trust in me. Our company has seen rapid growth and success, mainly based on our total commitment to helping our customers dramatically improve sales and deliver a better, more emotive customer experience. We operate in a multi-billion dollar market that is accelerating its transition to the cloud, and we have the only truly global platform that addresses requirements for both sales and service teams. Our immediate focus will be continued product differentiation, to scale operations, accelerate our already impressive growth trajectory and to continue to develop world-class Customer Success for our growing customer base."

About NewVoiceMedia

NewVoiceMedia's cloud contact center and inside sales platform delivers more successful conversations.

The leading vendor's award-winning customer contact platform helps organizations worldwide build a more personal relationship with every customer or prospect. It joins up all communications channels without expensive, disruptive hardware changes and plugs straight into your CRM for full access to hard-won data. With a true cloud environment and proven 99.999% platform availability, NewVoiceMedia ensures complete flexibility, scalability and reliability.

NewVoiceMedia is outperforming the market twofold, reporting a revenue CAGR of 49 percent. Its 700+ customers include Paysafe, FCR Media, Ebury, WorldRemit, Funding Circle, Kingston University, Lumesse, Vax, FlixBus, JustGiving and Canadian Cancer Society.

For more information, visit www.newvoicemedia.com or follow NewVoiceMedia on Twitter @NewVoiceMedia.

