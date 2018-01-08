The latest market research report by Technavio on the global automotive high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter market predicts a CAGR of close to 24% during the period 2017-2021.

The report segments the global automotive HEPA filter market by sales channel (aftermarket and original equipment manufacturers) and by geography (North America, China, Europe, and ROW). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global automotive HEPA filter market, according to Technavio automotive researchers:

Increasing health and environmental issues: a major market driver

In 2016, the market share for OEM was close to 80%, which made it a dominant segment for the HEPA filter consumption

North America dominated the global automotive HEPA filter market with around 54% share in 2016

APC Filtration and Bosch are the leading players in the market

Increasing health and environmental issues is one of the major factors driving the global automotive HEPA filter market. The HEPA filter is considered as an additional protection against polluted air and not a necessary component. The right marketing techniques adopted by major luxury and electric vehicle OEMs are leading to widespread awareness of the benefits of HEPA filter systems. Cabin air filters were an extra accessory before users came to know about their benefits, which include eliminating odor and small pollutants. Moreover, government regulations on in-cabin air filtration systems are connected directly with the emission norms as the in-traffic time has increased on an average of 23% over the past 5 years. HEPA filter eliminate the in-cabin pollutants thus safeguarding the passengers.

North America: largest automotive HEPA filter market

The major countries that contribute to the HEPA filter for automotive vehicle cabin air purification are the US and Canada, which occupy a market share of 67% of the region. The growth in this region is exponential because of the high-volume sales of premium and luxury segments along with Tesla targets for high volume production by 2018. The US agency for air pollution health and safety has taken the cabin air purification strongly as per the emission regulations.

According to Amey Vikram, a lead analyst at Technavio for research onautomotive components, "There are several manufacturers in the region that stand in line after Tesla such as General Motors, Ford Motors Company, and Dodge. They have their premium and performance brands that cater to aristocratic market requirements. HEPA filters have a high utility in the engine air intake module for high-performance vehicles as they require accurate pressure, air mass flow rate, and contamination free air ensuring the combustion reaction in the cylinder is optimum."

Competitive vendor landscape

The vendor's network for automotive cabin HEPA filtration system can be divided into two parts that include a portable device market and HEPA filter for the HVAC systems. Vendors such as PHILIPS, Sharp, LG Electronics, Honeywell International have efficient portable products in the aftermarket that can be easily assembled on the dashboard of the vehicle taking electric energy from the battery connection. Tesla has been the first electric vehicle OEM that have researched the facts about the cabin air purification system up to this level.

