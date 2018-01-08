

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Twitter has made it clear that it doesn't intend to deactivate the accounts of world leaders who make controversial statements, citing a need to promote a public conversation on political issues.



'Blocking a world leader from Twitter or removing their controversial Tweets would hide important information people should be able to see and debate,' the social media giant said in a blog post.



It would also not silence that leader, but it would certainly hamper necessary discussion around their words and actions, according to Twitter management.



Twitter stressed that its policy is to serve and help advance the global, public conversation. 'Elected world leaders play a critical role in that conversation because of their outsized impact on our society'.



Twitter's clarification comes a few days after US President Donald Trump hinted that his Government has a stronger capability than the North Korean regime in using nuclear weapons, which sparked criticism that the social network was allowing threats of violence.



'Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works,' Trump tweeted on January 2 in retaliation for North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un's statement that the 'Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.'



A group called Resistance SF accused Twitter chief executive Jack Dorsey of 'endangering the world' and violating its own rules by not banning Trump from the social networking site.



'We review Tweets by leaders within the political context that defines them, and enforce our rules accordingly. No one person's account drives Twitter's growth, or influences these decisions. We work hard to remain unbiased with the public interest in mind,' Twitter added.



