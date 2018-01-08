Global Smart Coatings Market Report 2017 Featuring Autonomic Materials, Covestro, SLIPS Technologies, Suprapolix BV, Battelle, Oceanit & Tesla Nanocoatings

DUBLIN, Jan. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Smart coatings are coating systems that are capable of responding dynamically to external changes in their environment. These types of coatings elicit a sensory response to environmental stimuli such as changes in temperature or current and respond accordingly.

Although smart coatings are not new, the growing development of nanotechnology and advanced materials has opened new avenues for multi-functional coatings that sense and react to stress, pressure, corrosion, radiation and biological stimuli. The incorporation of multifunctional, smart nanofillers to polymer matrix results in a range of unique properties.

Examples of smart coatings include stimuli responsive, conductive, self-healing, and super hydrophobic systems. This report assesses the latest technical developments in the smart coatings market including:



Smart coating types analysis



The global smart coating market is segmented into self-healing coatings, electrochromic coatings, thermochromic coatings, hydrophobic coatings, superhydrophobic coatings, oleophobic and omniphobic coatings and piezoelectric coatings.



Smart coating producer competitive analysis



The key players in the global smart coating market are profiled including products and target markets.



Smart coating end user market analysis



The global smart coating end user application market is segmented into aerospace, automotive, construction, consumer electronics, marine, medical & healthcare, military & defence, packaging, textiles and apparel, energy, oil & gas.



This report will answer the following questions:

How large is the current market for smart coatings?

What is the status of these technology areas?

What is driving deployment of these coatings?

What are the potential market opportunities?

Who are developing these coatings and in what market?

Report contents include:

Stage of commercialization for smart coatings, from basic research to market entry.

Market drivers, trends and challenges, by end user markets.

In-depth market assessment of opportunities for smart coatings including potential revenues, growth rates etc.

In-depth company profiles, including products, capacities, and commercial activities.

Detailed forecasts for key growth areas, opportunities and user demand.

Companies profiled in the report include Autonomic Materials, Covestro, SLIPS Technologies, Suprapolix BV, Battelle, Oceanit, Tesla Nanocoatings and many more.

Key Topics Covered:



1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 Need for high performance, multi-functional smart coatings

1.2 Market drivers and trends

1.2.1 Performance advantage of smart coatings

1.2.2 Protection AND detection

1.2.3 Increased demand for autonomous coatings for aggressive environments

1.2.4 Cost of corrosion

1.2.5 Need for improved hygiene

1.2.6 Sustainable and environmentally friendly coating systems and materials

1.3 Market size and opportunity for smart coatings

1.3.1 Total market revenues, 2015-2025

1.3.2 Smart coatings revenues by markets, 2015-2025

1.3.3 Market for smart coatings, by coatings type, 2016-2026

1.4 Market and technical challenges

1.4.1 Durability

1.4.2 Dispersion

1.4.3 Transparency

1.4.4 Production, scalability and cost



2 TYPES OF SMART COATINGS

2.1 What are smart coatings?

2.1.1 Properties

2.1.2 Types of smart coatings

2.1.3 Main production and synthesis methods

2.1.3.1 Film coatings techniques

2.1.3.2 Superhydrophobic coatings on substrates

2.1.3.3 Electrospray and electrospinning

2.1.3.4 Chemical and electrochemical deposition

2.1.3.5 Chemical vapor deposition (CVD)

2.1.3.6 Physical vapor deposition (PVD)

2.1.3.7 Atomic layer deposition (ALD)

2.1.3.8 Aerosol coating

2.1.3.9 Layer-by-layer Self-assembly (LBL)

2.1.3.10 Sol-gel process

2.1.3.11 Etching



3 ANTI-CORROSION SMART COATINGS

3.1 Properties

3.2 Applications



4 ANTI-ICING SMART COATINGS

4.1 Properties

4.2 Applications



5 ANTI-FOULING AND EASY-TO-CLEAN SMART COATINGS

5.1 Properties

5.2 Applications



6 ANTI-MICROBIAL SMART COATINGS

6.1 Properties

6.2 Applications



7 ELECTROCHROMIC COATINGS

7.1 Properties

7.2 Applications



8 THERMOCHROMIC COATINGS

8.1 Properties

8.2 Applications



9 HYDROPHOBIC COATINGS

9.1 Hydrophilic coatings

9.2 Self-cleaning

9.2.1 Properties

9.3 Applications



10 SUPERHYDROPHOBIC COATINGS

10.1 Properties

10.1.1 Durability issues

10.1.2 Nanocellulose



11 OLEOPHOBIC AND OMNIPHOBIC COATINGS

11.1 Liquid-infused coatings

11.2 Covalent bonding

11.3 Step-growth graft polymerization

11.4 Applications



12 SELF-HEALING COATINGS

12.1 Properties

12.1.1 Polyurethane clear coats

12.1.2 Micro-/nanocapsules

12.1.3 Microvascular networks

12.1.4 Mechano-responsive polymers

12.1.5 Click polymerization

12.1.6 Carbon nanotubes

12.1.7 UV exposure

12.1.8 Polyampholyte Hydrogels

12.2 Applications



13 POLY(IONIC LIQUID) COATINGS

13.1 Properties

13.2 Applications



14 METAL-ORGANIC FRAMEWORK (MOF) COATINGS

14.1 Properties

14.2 Applications



15 MARKET SEGMENT ANALYSIS, BY END USER MARKET

15.1 SMART COATINGS IN THE AEROSPACE INDUSTRY

15.1.1 Market drivers and trends

15.1.2 Applications

15.1.2.1 Smart thermal protection

15.1.2.2 Smart icing prevention coatings

15.1.2.3 Smart conductive and anti-static coatings

15.1.2.4 Smart corrosion-resistant coatings

15.1.2.5 Smart windows

15.1.2.6 Self-healing coatings

15.1.3 Smart coatings opportunity

15.1.4 Companies

15.2 SMART COATINGS IN THE AUTOMOTIVE INDUSTRY

15.2.1 Market drivers and trends

15.2.2 Applications

15.2.2.1 Smart windows and mirrors

15.2.2.2 Self-healing coatings

15.2.3 Smart coatings opportunity

15.2.4 Companies

15.3 SMART COATINGS IN THE CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY

15.3.1 Market drivers and trends

15.3.2 Applications

15.3.2.1 Smart windows

15.3.2.2 Anti-graffiti

15.3.3 Smart coatings opportunity

15.3.4 Companies

15.4 SMART COATINGS IN THE CONSUMER ELECTRONICS INDUSTRY

15.4.1 Market drivers and trends

15.4.2 Applications

15.4.2.1 Waterproof coatings

15.4.2.2 Conductive films

15.4.3 Smart coatings opportunity

15.4.4 Companies

15.5 SMART COATINGS IN THE MARINE INDUSTRY

15.5.1 Market drivers and trends

15.5.2 Applications

15.5.2.1 Corrosion detection

15.5.2.2 Self-healing

15.5.3 Smart coatings opportunity

15.5.4 Companies

15.6 SMART COATINGS IN THE MEDICAL & HEALTHCARE INDUSTRY

15.6.1 Market drivers and trends

15.6.2 Applications

15.6.2.1 Flexible/stretchable health monitors

15.6.2.2 Patch type skin sensors

15.6.3 Smart coatings opportunity

15.6.4 Companies

15.7 SMART COATINGS IN THE MILITARY AND DEFENCE INDUSTRY

15.7.1 Market drivers and trends

15.7.2 Applications

15.7.2.1 Textiles

15.7.2.2 Military equipment

15.7.2.3 Chemical and biological protection

15.7.2.4 Decontamination

15.7.2.5 Thermal barrier

15.7.2.6 EMI/ESD Shielding

15.7.2.7 Anti-reflection

15.7.3 Smart coatings opportunity

15.7.4 Companies

15.8 SMART COATINGS IN THE TEXTILES AND APPAREL INDUSTRY

15.8.1 Market drivers and trends

15.8.2 Applications

15.8.3 Smart coatings opportunity

15.8.4 Companies

15.9 SMART COATINGS IN THE ENERGY INDUSTRY

15.9.1 Market drivers and trends

15.9.2 Applications

15.9.2.1 Wind energy

15.9.2.2 Solar

15.9.3 Smart coatings opportunity

15.9.4 Companies

15.10 SMART COATINGS IN THE OIL AND GAS INDUSTRY

15.10.1 Market drivers and trends

15.10.2 Applications

15.10.3 Smart coatings opportunity

15.10.4 Companies



LIST OF TABLES

Table 1: Properties of smart coatings

Table 2: Markets for smart coatings

Table 3: Estimated revenues for smart coatings, 2015-2025, by markets, USD. Conservative estimate

Table 4: Estimated revenues for smart coatings, 2015-2025, by markets, USD. High estimate

Table 5: Market for smart coatings, by coatings type, 2016-2026, USD, conservative estimate

Table 6: Disadvantages of commonly utilized superhydrophobic coating methods

Table 7: Technology for synthesizing nanocoatings agents

Table 8: Film coatings techniques

Table 9: Anti-corrosion smart coatings-Advanced materials used, principles, properties and applications

Table 10: Anti-corrosion smart coatings markets and applications

Table 11: Anti-icing smart coatings-Advanced materials used, principles, properties, applications

Table 12: Anti-icing smart coatings-Markets and applications

Table 13: Anti-fouling and easy-to-clean smart coatings-Advanced materials used, principles, properties and applications

Table 14: Anti-fouling and easy-to-clean smart coatings markets and applications

Table 15: Anti-microbial smart coatings-Advanced materials used, principles, properties and applications

Table 16: Anti-microbial nanocoatings markets and applications

Table 17: Electrochromic smart coatings markets and applications

Table 18: Thermochromic smart coatings markets and applications

Table 19: Contact angles of hydrophilic, super hydrophilic, hydrophobic and superhydrophobic surfaces

Table 20: Superhydrophobic coatings-Markets and applications

Table 21: Applications of oleophobic & omniphobic coatings

Table 22: Properties, markets and stage of commercialization for self-healing polyurethane clear coats

Table 23: Properties, markets and stage of commercialization for self-healing micro-/nanocapsules

Table 24: Properties, markets and stage of commercialization for self-healing microvascular networks

Table 25: Properties, markets and stage of commercialization for self-healing mechano-responsive polymers

Table 26: Properties, markets and stage of commercialization for self-healing Click Polymerization

Table 27: Properties, markets and stage of commercialization for self-healing carbon nanotubes

Table 28: Properties, markets and stage of commercialization for UV exposure self-healing coatings

Table 29: Properties, markets and stage of commercialization for Polyampholyte Hydrogels

Table 30: Self-healing coatings producers and product developers

Table 31: Applications of poly (ionic liquid) coatings

Table 32: Applications of MOF coatings

Table 33: Market drivers and trends for smart coatings in the aerospace industry

Table 34: Types of smart coatings utilized in aerospace and application

Table 35: Market size for smart coatings in aerospace

Table 36: Market drivers and trends for smart coatings in the automotive industry

Table 37: Smart coatings applied in the automotive industry

Table 38: Technologies for smart windows and mirrors in automobiles

Table 39: Market size for smart coatings in automotive

Table 40: Market drivers and trends for smart coatings in the construction industry

Table 41:Smart coatings applied in the construction industry

Table 42: Technologies for smart windows in buildings

Table 43: Market size for smart coatings in the construction industry

Table 44: Market drivers and trends for smart coatings in the consumer electronics industry

Table 45: Smart coatings applied in the consumer electronics industry

Table 46: Market size for smart coatings in electronics

Table 47: Market drivers and trends for smart coatings in the marine industry

Table 48: Smart coatings applied in the marine industry

Table 49: Market size for smart coatings in the marine industry

Table 50: Market drivers and trends for smart coatings in the medical and healthcare industry

Table 51: Smart coatngs applied in the medical industry-type of coating, nanomaterials utilized, benefits and applications

Table 52: Applications in flexible and stretchable health monitors, by smart materials type and benefits thereof

Table 53: Market size for smart coatings in the medical and healthcare industry

Table 54: Market drivers and trends for smart coatings in the military and defence industry

Table 55: Market size for smart coatings in the military and defence industry

Table 56: Market drivers and trends for smart coatings in the textiles and apparel industry

Table 57: Smart coatings applied in the textiles industry-type of coating, materials utilized, benefits and applications

Table 58: Smart clothing and apparel and stage of development

Table 59: Market size for smart coatings in the textiles and apparel industry

Table 60: Market drivers and trends for smart coatings in the energy industry

Table 61: Market size for smart coatings in the energy industry

Table 62: Market drivers and trends for smart coatings in the oil and gas industry

Table 63: Smart coatings in the oil and gas industry

Table 64: Market size for smart coatings in the oil and gas industry



LIST OF FIGURES

Figure 1: Micro/nano capsules incorporated within a coating matrix

Figure 2: Schematic of the blistering and delamination mechanism

Figure 3: Total market revenues for smart coatings, 2015-2025, USD. Conservative and high estimates

Figure 4: Estimated revenues for smart coatings, 2015-2025, by markets, USD. Conservative estimate

Figure 5: Estimated revenues for smart coatings, 2015-2025, by markets, USD. High estimate

Figure 6: Markets for smart coatings 2015, %

Figure 7: Markets for smart coatings 2025, %

Figure 8: Techniques for constructing superhydrophobic coatings on substrates

Figure 9: Electrospray deposition

Figure 10: CVD technique

Figure 11: SEM images of different layers of TiO2 nanoparticles in steel surface

Figure 12: Nanovate CoP coating

Figure 13: 2000 hour salt fog results for Teslan nanocoatings

Figure 14: AnCatt proprietary polyaniline nanodispersion and coating structure

Figure 15: Schematic of anti-corrosion via superhydrophobic surface

Figure 16: Carbon nanotube based anti-icing/de-icing device

Figure 17: Nanocoated surface in comparison to existing surfaces

Figure 18: CNT anti-icing nanocoating

Figure 19: NANOMYTE SuperAi, a Durable Anti-ice Coating

Figure 20: Metal strip coated with thermochromic nanoparticles

Figure 21: (a) Water drops on a lotus leaf

Figure 22: A schematic of (a) water droplet on normal hydrophobic surface with contact angle greater than 90 and (b) water droplet on a superhydrophobic surface with a contact angle > 150

Figure 23: Contact angle on superhydrophobic coated surface

Figure 24: Self-cleaning nanocellulose dishware

Figure 25: SLIPS repellent coatings

Figure 26: Omniphobic coatings

Figure 27: Microspheres incorporating self-healing materials

Figure 28: Flow of self-healing materials into the crack site

Figure 29: Potential addressable market for smart coatings in aerospace

Figure 30: Revenues for smart coatings in aerospace 2015-2025, high and conservative estimates, USD

Figure 31: Nissan Scratch Shield

Figure 32: Potential addressable market for smart coatings in the automotive sector

Figure 33: Revenues for smart coatings in automotive 2015-2025, high and conservative estimates, USD

Figure 34: SPD smart windows schematic

Figure 35: Vertical insulated glass unit for a Suntuitive thermochromic window

Figure 36: Nanocrystal smart glass that can switch between fully transparent, heat-blocking, and light-and-heat-blocking modes

Figure 37: Potential addressable market for smart coatings in the construction industry

Figure 38: Revenues for smart coatings in construction and exterior protection 2015-2025, high and conservative estimates, USD

Figure 39: Nanocoating submerged in water

Figure 40: Phone coated in WaterBlock submerged in water tank

Figure 41: Potential addressable market for smart coatings in electronics

Figure 42: Revenues for smart coatings in consumer electronics 2015-2025, high and conservative estimates, USD

Figure 43: Potential addressable market for smart coatings in the marine industry

Figure 44: Revenues for smart coatings in the marine industry 2015-2025, high and conservative estimates, USD

Figure 45: Smart e-skin system comprising health-monitoring sensors, displays, and ultra flexible PLEDs

Figure 46: Graphene medical patch

Figure 47: Flexible, lightweight temperature sensor

Figure 48: Potential addressable market for smart coatings in medical & healthcare

Figure 49: Revenues for smart coatings in the medical and healthcare industry 2015-2025, high and conservative estimates, USD

Figure 50: Potential addressable market for smart coatings in military and defence

Figure 51: Revenues for smart coatings in the military industry 2015-2025, high and conservative estimates, USD

Figure 52: Omniphobic-coated fabric

Figure 53: Potential addressable market for smart coatings in textiles and apparel

Figure 54: Revenues for smart coatings in the textiles and apparel industry 2015-2025, high and conservative estimates, USD

Figure 55: Self-Cleaning Hydrophobic Coatings on solar panels

Figure 56: Potential addressable market for smart coatings in energy

Figure 57: Revenues for smart coatings in the energy industry (inc. oil and gas) 2015-2025, high and conservative estimates, USD

Figure 58: Oil-Repellent self-healing oatings

Figure 59: Potential addressable market for smart coatings oil and gas exploration





Companies Mentioned





Autonomic Materials

Battelle

Covestro

Oceanit

SLIPS Technologies

Suprapolix BV

Tesla Nanocoatings





