Global Smart Coatings Market Report 2017 Featuring Autonomic Materials, Covestro, SLIPS Technologies, Suprapolix BV, Battelle, Oceanit & Tesla Nanocoatings

DUBLIN, Jan. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "The Global Market for Smart Coatings" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
Smart coatings are coating systems that are capable of responding dynamically to external changes in their environment. These types of coatings elicit a sensory response to environmental stimuli such as changes in temperature or current and respond accordingly.
Although smart coatings are not new, the growing development of nanotechnology and advanced materials has opened new avenues for multi-functional coatings that sense and react to stress, pressure, corrosion, radiation and biological stimuli. The incorporation of multifunctional, smart nanofillers to polymer matrix results in a range of unique properties.
Examples of smart coatings include stimuli responsive, conductive, self-healing, and super hydrophobic systems. This report assesses the latest technical developments in the smart coatings market including:
Smart coating types analysis
The global smart coating market is segmented into self-healing coatings, electrochromic coatings, thermochromic coatings, hydrophobic coatings, superhydrophobic coatings, oleophobic and omniphobic coatings and piezoelectric coatings.
Smart coating producer competitive analysis
The key players in the global smart coating market are profiled including products and target markets.
Smart coating end user market analysis
The global smart coating end user application market is segmented into aerospace, automotive, construction, consumer electronics, marine, medical & healthcare, military & defence, packaging, textiles and apparel, energy, oil & gas.
This report will answer the following questions:
- How large is the current market for smart coatings?
- What is the status of these technology areas?
- What is driving deployment of these coatings?
- What are the potential market opportunities?
- Who are developing these coatings and in what market?
Report contents include:
- Stage of commercialization for smart coatings, from basic research to market entry.
- Market drivers, trends and challenges, by end user markets.
- In-depth market assessment of opportunities for smart coatings including potential revenues, growth rates etc.
- In-depth company profiles, including products, capacities, and commercial activities.
- Detailed forecasts for key growth areas, opportunities and user demand.
- Companies profiled in the report include Autonomic Materials, Covestro, SLIPS Technologies, Suprapolix BV, Battelle, Oceanit, Tesla Nanocoatings and many more.
Key Topics Covered:
1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1.1 Need for high performance, multi-functional smart coatings
1.2 Market drivers and trends
1.2.1 Performance advantage of smart coatings
1.2.2 Protection AND detection
1.2.3 Increased demand for autonomous coatings for aggressive environments
1.2.4 Cost of corrosion
1.2.5 Need for improved hygiene
1.2.6 Sustainable and environmentally friendly coating systems and materials
1.3 Market size and opportunity for smart coatings
1.3.1 Total market revenues, 2015-2025
1.3.2 Smart coatings revenues by markets, 2015-2025
1.3.3 Market for smart coatings, by coatings type, 2016-2026
1.4 Market and technical challenges
1.4.1 Durability
1.4.2 Dispersion
1.4.3 Transparency
1.4.4 Production, scalability and cost
2 TYPES OF SMART COATINGS
2.1 What are smart coatings?
2.1.1 Properties
2.1.2 Types of smart coatings
2.1.3 Main production and synthesis methods
2.1.3.1 Film coatings techniques
2.1.3.2 Superhydrophobic coatings on substrates
2.1.3.3 Electrospray and electrospinning
2.1.3.4 Chemical and electrochemical deposition
2.1.3.5 Chemical vapor deposition (CVD)
2.1.3.6 Physical vapor deposition (PVD)
2.1.3.7 Atomic layer deposition (ALD)
2.1.3.8 Aerosol coating
2.1.3.9 Layer-by-layer Self-assembly (LBL)
2.1.3.10 Sol-gel process
2.1.3.11 Etching
3 ANTI-CORROSION SMART COATINGS
3.1 Properties
3.2 Applications
4 ANTI-ICING SMART COATINGS
4.1 Properties
4.2 Applications
5 ANTI-FOULING AND EASY-TO-CLEAN SMART COATINGS
5.1 Properties
5.2 Applications
6 ANTI-MICROBIAL SMART COATINGS
6.1 Properties
6.2 Applications
7 ELECTROCHROMIC COATINGS
7.1 Properties
7.2 Applications
8 THERMOCHROMIC COATINGS
8.1 Properties
8.2 Applications
9 HYDROPHOBIC COATINGS
9.1 Hydrophilic coatings
9.2 Self-cleaning
9.2.1 Properties
9.3 Applications
10 SUPERHYDROPHOBIC COATINGS
10.1 Properties
10.1.1 Durability issues
10.1.2 Nanocellulose
11 OLEOPHOBIC AND OMNIPHOBIC COATINGS
11.1 Liquid-infused coatings
11.2 Covalent bonding
11.3 Step-growth graft polymerization
11.4 Applications
12 SELF-HEALING COATINGS
12.1 Properties
12.1.1 Polyurethane clear coats
12.1.2 Micro-/nanocapsules
12.1.3 Microvascular networks
12.1.4 Mechano-responsive polymers
12.1.5 Click polymerization
12.1.6 Carbon nanotubes
12.1.7 UV exposure
12.1.8 Polyampholyte Hydrogels
12.2 Applications
13 POLY(IONIC LIQUID) COATINGS
13.1 Properties
13.2 Applications
14 METAL-ORGANIC FRAMEWORK (MOF) COATINGS
14.1 Properties
14.2 Applications
15 MARKET SEGMENT ANALYSIS, BY END USER MARKET
15.1 SMART COATINGS IN THE AEROSPACE INDUSTRY
15.1.1 Market drivers and trends
15.1.2 Applications
15.1.2.1 Smart thermal protection
15.1.2.2 Smart icing prevention coatings
15.1.2.3 Smart conductive and anti-static coatings
15.1.2.4 Smart corrosion-resistant coatings
15.1.2.5 Smart windows
15.1.2.6 Self-healing coatings
15.1.3 Smart coatings opportunity
15.1.4 Companies
15.2 SMART COATINGS IN THE AUTOMOTIVE INDUSTRY
15.2.1 Market drivers and trends
15.2.2 Applications
15.2.2.1 Smart windows and mirrors
15.2.2.2 Self-healing coatings
15.2.3 Smart coatings opportunity
15.2.4 Companies
15.3 SMART COATINGS IN THE CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY
15.3.1 Market drivers and trends
15.3.2 Applications
15.3.2.1 Smart windows
15.3.2.2 Anti-graffiti
15.3.3 Smart coatings opportunity
15.3.4 Companies
15.4 SMART COATINGS IN THE CONSUMER ELECTRONICS INDUSTRY
15.4.1 Market drivers and trends
15.4.2 Applications
15.4.2.1 Waterproof coatings
15.4.2.2 Conductive films
15.4.3 Smart coatings opportunity
15.4.4 Companies
15.5 SMART COATINGS IN THE MARINE INDUSTRY
15.5.1 Market drivers and trends
15.5.2 Applications
15.5.2.1 Corrosion detection
15.5.2.2 Self-healing
15.5.3 Smart coatings opportunity
15.5.4 Companies
15.6 SMART COATINGS IN THE MEDICAL & HEALTHCARE INDUSTRY
15.6.1 Market drivers and trends
15.6.2 Applications
15.6.2.1 Flexible/stretchable health monitors
15.6.2.2 Patch type skin sensors
15.6.3 Smart coatings opportunity
15.6.4 Companies
15.7 SMART COATINGS IN THE MILITARY AND DEFENCE INDUSTRY
15.7.1 Market drivers and trends
15.7.2 Applications
15.7.2.1 Textiles
15.7.2.2 Military equipment
15.7.2.3 Chemical and biological protection
15.7.2.4 Decontamination
15.7.2.5 Thermal barrier
15.7.2.6 EMI/ESD Shielding
15.7.2.7 Anti-reflection
15.7.3 Smart coatings opportunity
15.7.4 Companies
15.8 SMART COATINGS IN THE TEXTILES AND APPAREL INDUSTRY
15.8.1 Market drivers and trends
15.8.2 Applications
15.8.3 Smart coatings opportunity
15.8.4 Companies
15.9 SMART COATINGS IN THE ENERGY INDUSTRY
15.9.1 Market drivers and trends
15.9.2 Applications
15.9.2.1 Wind energy
15.9.2.2 Solar
15.9.3 Smart coatings opportunity
15.9.4 Companies
15.10 SMART COATINGS IN THE OIL AND GAS INDUSTRY
15.10.1 Market drivers and trends
15.10.2 Applications
15.10.3 Smart coatings opportunity
15.10.4 Companies
16 REFERENCES
LIST OF TABLES
Table 1: Properties of smart coatings
Table 2: Markets for smart coatings
Table 3: Estimated revenues for smart coatings, 2015-2025, by markets, USD. Conservative estimate
Table 4: Estimated revenues for smart coatings, 2015-2025, by markets, USD. High estimate
Table 5: Market for smart coatings, by coatings type, 2016-2026, USD, conservative estimate
Table 6: Disadvantages of commonly utilized superhydrophobic coating methods
Table 7: Technology for synthesizing nanocoatings agents
Table 8: Film coatings techniques
Table 9: Anti-corrosion smart coatings-Advanced materials used, principles, properties and applications
Table 10: Anti-corrosion smart coatings markets and applications
Table 11: Anti-icing smart coatings-Advanced materials used, principles, properties, applications
Table 12: Anti-icing smart coatings-Markets and applications
Table 13: Anti-fouling and easy-to-clean smart coatings-Advanced materials used, principles, properties and applications
Table 14: Anti-fouling and easy-to-clean smart coatings markets and applications
Table 15: Anti-microbial smart coatings-Advanced materials used, principles, properties and applications
Table 16: Anti-microbial nanocoatings markets and applications
Table 17: Electrochromic smart coatings markets and applications
Table 18: Thermochromic smart coatings markets and applications
Table 19: Contact angles of hydrophilic, super hydrophilic, hydrophobic and superhydrophobic surfaces
Table 20: Superhydrophobic coatings-Markets and applications
Table 21: Applications of oleophobic & omniphobic coatings
Table 22: Properties, markets and stage of commercialization for self-healing polyurethane clear coats
Table 23: Properties, markets and stage of commercialization for self-healing micro-/nanocapsules
Table 24: Properties, markets and stage of commercialization for self-healing microvascular networks
Table 25: Properties, markets and stage of commercialization for self-healing mechano-responsive polymers
Table 26: Properties, markets and stage of commercialization for self-healing Click Polymerization
Table 27: Properties, markets and stage of commercialization for self-healing carbon nanotubes
Table 28: Properties, markets and stage of commercialization for UV exposure self-healing coatings
Table 29: Properties, markets and stage of commercialization for Polyampholyte Hydrogels
Table 30: Self-healing coatings producers and product developers
Table 31: Applications of poly (ionic liquid) coatings
Table 32: Applications of MOF coatings
Table 33: Market drivers and trends for smart coatings in the aerospace industry
Table 34: Types of smart coatings utilized in aerospace and application
Table 35: Market size for smart coatings in aerospace
Table 36: Market drivers and trends for smart coatings in the automotive industry
Table 37: Smart coatings applied in the automotive industry
Table 38: Technologies for smart windows and mirrors in automobiles
Table 39: Market size for smart coatings in automotive
Table 40: Market drivers and trends for smart coatings in the construction industry
Table 41:Smart coatings applied in the construction industry
Table 42: Technologies for smart windows in buildings
Table 43: Market size for smart coatings in the construction industry
Table 44: Market drivers and trends for smart coatings in the consumer electronics industry
Table 45: Smart coatings applied in the consumer electronics industry
Table 46: Market size for smart coatings in electronics
Table 47: Market drivers and trends for smart coatings in the marine industry
Table 48: Smart coatings applied in the marine industry
Table 49: Market size for smart coatings in the marine industry
Table 50: Market drivers and trends for smart coatings in the medical and healthcare industry
Table 51: Smart coatngs applied in the medical industry-type of coating, nanomaterials utilized, benefits and applications
Table 52: Applications in flexible and stretchable health monitors, by smart materials type and benefits thereof
Table 53: Market size for smart coatings in the medical and healthcare industry
Table 54: Market drivers and trends for smart coatings in the military and defence industry
Table 55: Market size for smart coatings in the military and defence industry
Table 56: Market drivers and trends for smart coatings in the textiles and apparel industry
Table 57: Smart coatings applied in the textiles industry-type of coating, materials utilized, benefits and applications
Table 58: Smart clothing and apparel and stage of development
Table 59: Market size for smart coatings in the textiles and apparel industry
Table 60: Market drivers and trends for smart coatings in the energy industry
Table 61: Market size for smart coatings in the energy industry
Table 62: Market drivers and trends for smart coatings in the oil and gas industry
Table 63: Smart coatings in the oil and gas industry
Table 64: Market size for smart coatings in the oil and gas industry
LIST OF FIGURES
Figure 1: Micro/nano capsules incorporated within a coating matrix
Figure 2: Schematic of the blistering and delamination mechanism
Figure 3: Total market revenues for smart coatings, 2015-2025, USD. Conservative and high estimates
Figure 4: Estimated revenues for smart coatings, 2015-2025, by markets, USD. Conservative estimate
Figure 5: Estimated revenues for smart coatings, 2015-2025, by markets, USD. High estimate
Figure 6: Markets for smart coatings 2015, %
Figure 7: Markets for smart coatings 2025, %
Figure 8: Techniques for constructing superhydrophobic coatings on substrates
Figure 9: Electrospray deposition
Figure 10: CVD technique
Figure 11: SEM images of different layers of TiO2 nanoparticles in steel surface
Figure 12: Nanovate CoP coating
Figure 13: 2000 hour salt fog results for Teslan nanocoatings
Figure 14: AnCatt proprietary polyaniline nanodispersion and coating structure
Figure 15: Schematic of anti-corrosion via superhydrophobic surface
Figure 16: Carbon nanotube based anti-icing/de-icing device
Figure 17: Nanocoated surface in comparison to existing surfaces
Figure 18: CNT anti-icing nanocoating
Figure 19: NANOMYTE SuperAi, a Durable Anti-ice Coating
Figure 20: Metal strip coated with thermochromic nanoparticles
Figure 21: (a) Water drops on a lotus leaf
Figure 22: A schematic of (a) water droplet on normal hydrophobic surface with contact angle greater than 90 and (b) water droplet on a superhydrophobic surface with a contact angle > 150
Figure 23: Contact angle on superhydrophobic coated surface
Figure 24: Self-cleaning nanocellulose dishware
Figure 25: SLIPS repellent coatings
Figure 26: Omniphobic coatings
Figure 27: Microspheres incorporating self-healing materials
Figure 28: Flow of self-healing materials into the crack site
Figure 29: Potential addressable market for smart coatings in aerospace
Figure 30: Revenues for smart coatings in aerospace 2015-2025, high and conservative estimates, USD
Figure 31: Nissan Scratch Shield
Figure 32: Potential addressable market for smart coatings in the automotive sector
Figure 33: Revenues for smart coatings in automotive 2015-2025, high and conservative estimates, USD
Figure 34: SPD smart windows schematic
Figure 35: Vertical insulated glass unit for a Suntuitive thermochromic window
Figure 36: Nanocrystal smart glass that can switch between fully transparent, heat-blocking, and light-and-heat-blocking modes
Figure 37: Potential addressable market for smart coatings in the construction industry
Figure 38: Revenues for smart coatings in construction and exterior protection 2015-2025, high and conservative estimates, USD
Figure 39: Nanocoating submerged in water
Figure 40: Phone coated in WaterBlock submerged in water tank
Figure 41: Potential addressable market for smart coatings in electronics
Figure 42: Revenues for smart coatings in consumer electronics 2015-2025, high and conservative estimates, USD
Figure 43: Potential addressable market for smart coatings in the marine industry
Figure 44: Revenues for smart coatings in the marine industry 2015-2025, high and conservative estimates, USD
Figure 45: Smart e-skin system comprising health-monitoring sensors, displays, and ultra flexible PLEDs
Figure 46: Graphene medical patch
Figure 47: Flexible, lightweight temperature sensor
Figure 48: Potential addressable market for smart coatings in medical & healthcare
Figure 49: Revenues for smart coatings in the medical and healthcare industry 2015-2025, high and conservative estimates, USD
Figure 50: Potential addressable market for smart coatings in military and defence
Figure 51: Revenues for smart coatings in the military industry 2015-2025, high and conservative estimates, USD
Figure 52: Omniphobic-coated fabric
Figure 53: Potential addressable market for smart coatings in textiles and apparel
Figure 54: Revenues for smart coatings in the textiles and apparel industry 2015-2025, high and conservative estimates, USD
Figure 55: Self-Cleaning Hydrophobic Coatings on solar panels
Figure 56: Potential addressable market for smart coatings in energy
Figure 57: Revenues for smart coatings in the energy industry (inc. oil and gas) 2015-2025, high and conservative estimates, USD
Figure 58: Oil-Repellent self-healing oatings
Figure 59: Potential addressable market for smart coatings oil and gas exploration
Companies Mentioned
- Autonomic Materials
- Battelle
- Covestro
- Oceanit
- SLIPS Technologies
- Suprapolix BV
- Tesla Nanocoatings
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/m5s8wl/global_smart?w=5
About Research and Markets
Research and Markets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716