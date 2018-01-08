Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE: RE) will release its fourth quarter 2017 earnings after trading closes on the NYSE on February 5, 2018.

A conference call discussing the results will be held at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on February 6, 2018. The call will be available on the Internet at the Company's website, www.everestregroup.com or at www.streetevents.com.

Everest Re Group, Ltd. is a Bermuda holding company that operates through the following subsidiaries: Everest Reinsurance Company provides reinsurance to property and casualty insurers in both the U.S. and international markets. Everest Reinsurance (Bermuda), Ltd., including through its branch in the United Kingdom, provides reinsurance and insurance to worldwide property and casualty markets and reinsurance to life insurers. Everest Reinsurance Company (Ireland), dac, provides reinsurance to non-life insurers in Europe. Everest Insurance refers to the primary insurance operations of Everest Re Group, Ltd., and its affiliated companies which offer property, casualty and specialty lines insurance on both an admitted and non-admitted basis in the U.S. and internationally. The Company also operates within the Lloyd's insurance market through Syndicate 2786. In addition, through Mt. Logan Re, Ltd., the Company manages segregated accounts, capitalized by the Company and third party investors that provide reinsurance for property catastrophe risks. Additional information on Everest Re Group companies can be found at the Group's web site at www.everestregroup.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180108006455/en/

Contacts:

Everest Global Services, Inc.

Elizabeth B. Farrell, 908-604-3169

Vice President, Investor Relations