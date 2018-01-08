The All India Solar Industries Association (AISIA) says the proposed safeguard duty will be counterproductive for the solar industry, and has called for differential anti-dumping duties for specific countries to be imposed, including China.

Actively opposing the proposed blanket safeguard duty on imports of solar panels and cells, AISIA has said the levy will negatively impact solar manufacturers operating out of the Special Economic Zones (SEZ) across the country.

"The SEZ units are treated on par with foreign manufacturers, and hence any safeguard duty will be detrimental to the Indian solar industry as a whole," said Gyanesh Chaudhary, General Secretary of All India Solar Industries Association (AISIA).

As reported earlier, the safeguard duty or provisional duty, as stated by Directorate General of Anti-Dumping & Allied Duty (DGAD), could be imposed before Anti-Dumping Duty (ADD). According to Bridge to India, the safeguard duty is expected to be imposed in February.

AISIA, however, has made a strong case for specific ADD on imports from China and other Asian countries, which are flooding the Indian market with cheap solar modules, thus making domestic industry unviable.

"If we take the case of solar modules and cells, India has 3.1 GW of installed capacity of solar cells out of which 2 GW, more than 60%, are situated in SEZs.

"It should be noted that out of 8.3 GW of solar module manufacturing facilities of 3.8 GW are situated in SEZs. Hence, the indigenous manufacturers situated in SEZ will come under the ambit any blanket ...

