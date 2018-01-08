The 36th J.P. Morgan Healthcare conference is held in San Francisco from 8 to 11January

In addition, VALBIOTIS meets with international investors during the Biotech Showcase

Regulatory News:

VALBIOTIS (Paris:ALVAL) (FR0013254851 ALVAL PEA/SME eligible), a company that specializes in developing innovative nutrition solutions designed to prevent cardiometabolic diseases and provide nutritional support for patients, is invited to participate in the prestigious J.P. Morgan Healthcare conference taking place in San Francisco, California, from 8 to 11 January 2018.

The annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare conference is a major event for the health industry, that gathers worldwide Industrial players, by invitation only, to meet with more than 8000 specialized international investors. Founded in 1982, this annual meeting is now the largest international symposium dedicated to health industry investment. It offers a much sought-after opportunity for companies to establish privileged contacts with expert investors. Created in 2014, VALBIOTIS is among the few French health industry companies selected for this key event.

In addition, VALBIOTIS is also participating in the Biotech Showcase, a satellite event focusing on biotechnology, which brings together more than 900 international industry investors in San Francisco from 8 to 10 January 2018.

These two meetings, taking place in the heart of the San Francisco Bay area, will help increase the Company's visibility, in addition to promoting its objective, its development strategy and the progress of its pipeline to the leading actors in the biotechnology sector. These two events introduce an ambitious business agenda for 2018, during which VALBIOTIS will strengthen its position in France and expand its presence in key countries for its product portfolio, in Europe, Canada and the United States.

ABOUT VALBIOTIS

VALBIOTIS specializes in developing innovative nutrition solutions designed to prevent cardiometabolic diseases and provide nutritional support for patients. Its products are made for manufacturers in the agri-food and pharmaceutical industries. VALBIOTIS particularly focuses on solutions to prevent type 2 diabetes, NASH (nonalcoholic steatohepatitis), obesity and cardiovascular diseases.

VALBIOTIS was founded in La Rochelle in early 2014 and has formed numerous partnerships with top academic centers in France and abroad, including the La Rochelle University, the CNRS and the Clermont Auvergne University located in Clermont-Ferrand, where the company opened a second office. These agreements enable it to benefit from a considerable leverage effect since it was set up thanks, in particular, to the experts and technical partners mobilized for these projects. VALBIOTIS is a member of the "BPI Excellence" network and received the "Innovative Company" status accorded by BPI France. VALBIOTIS has also been awarded "Young Innovative Company" status and has received major financial support from the European Union for its research programs by obtaining support from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF).

Find out more about VALBIOTIS:

http://valbiotis.com/

Name: VALBIOTIS

ISIN code: FR0013254851

Mnemonic Code: ALVAL

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180108005894/en/

Contacts:

FINANCIAL COMMUNICATION

ACTIFIN

Stéphane RUIZ, +33 1 56 88 11 14

sruiz@actifin.fr

or

PRESS RELATIONS

ALIZE RP

Caroline CARMAGNOL Wendy RIGAL

+33 1 44 54 36 66

valbiotis@alizerp.com

or

COMMUNICATIONS DEPARTMENT

VALBIOTIS

Marc DELAUNAY, +33 5 46 28 62 58

marc.delaunay@valbiotis.com

