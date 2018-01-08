An issue with price collar checks for Securitized Derivatives has been identified that may result in order rejections. Price collar checks will be disabled for Securitized Derivatives January 9, 2018 until further notice. A permanent solution is being worked at.



Securitized Derivatives listed on the following INET markets are affected:



Nasdaq Nordic:



-- First North Denmark -- First North Finland -- First North Sweden



For trade and technical questions please contact:



Trade and Technical Support + 46 8 405 6410 operator@nasdaq.com