Ablynx: ABLYNX ANNOUNCES BOARD CHANGES

GHENT, Belgium, 8 January 2018 (5:30 pm CET) - Ablynx NV [Euronext Brussels and Nasdaq: ABLX] today announced that Dr Peter Fellner, who has served as Chairman since 2013[1], has decided to resign from the Board with immediate effect. He will be succeeded by Dr Bo Jesper Hansen, acting as permanent representative of Orfacare Consulting GmbH, who has been a Non-executive Director of Ablynx since November 2013, and has been unanimously elected by the Ablynx Board as the new Chairman.

Dr Bo Jesper Hansen is a highly-accomplished industry veteran with significant expertise in orphan drug research and development, international marketing and commercialization and has extensive regulatory, pharmacovigilance, medical marketing and business development knowledge. Previously, during his time at Swedish Orphan International AB from 1993 and then as Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Board from 1998, Dr Hansen grew the business to an international organization, with over 60 products across Europe. He became Executive Chairman in 2010 following the merger with Biovitrum.

Dr Hansen is currently Chairman of Laborie Inc., and is also non-executive Director of a number of biotech and pharma companies including Orphazyme ApS, Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA, CMC AB and Azanta A/S.

Dr Edwin Moses, Chief Executive Officer at Ablynx, commented:

"We are very fortunate to have an extremely suitable successor with Bo Jesper, allowing for an orderly transition at this important time. Bo Jesper is the ideal person to lead the Board moving forward and his wealth of experience is particularly relevant as we advance towards the potential approvals and global launches of our lead, wholly-owned product, caplacizumab, in addition to advancing our extensive pipeline. On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Peter for his leadership and contribution in the development of the company over the past years and wish him well with his future endeavours."

Dr Bo Jesper Hansen, commented:

"I am delighted to accept this position, having worked with the Ablynx Board over the past four years. After the positive Phase III caplacizumab data and highly successful NASDAQ IPO, Ablynx has been transformed and is on a trajectory to become a global leading independent healthcare company. With caplacizumab approaching self-commercialisation, and with a broad and diverse pipeline of exciting assets with multiple value inflection points, I look forward to the value these can add in future years with great confidence."

From 8 January 2018, the composition of the Board of Ablynx is as follows:

Bo Jesper Hansen, Chairman of the Board, acting as permanent representative of Orfacare Consulting GmbH

Edwin Moses, Director and Chief Executive Officer

Russell G. Greig, Independent Director, acting as permanent representative of Greig Biotechnology Global Consulting Inc.

William Jenkins, Independent Director, acting as principal of William Jenkins Pharma Consulting

Catherine Moukheibir, Independent Director

Remi Vermeiren, Independent Director

Lutgart Van den Berghe, Independent Director, acting as permanent representative of NV Feadon

Hilde Windels, Independent Director, acting as permanent representative of Hilde Windels BVBA

About Ablynx

Ablynx (http://www.ablynx.com/) is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of Nanobodies (http://www.ablynx.com/technology-innovation/understanding-nanobodies/) , proprietary therapeutic proteins based on single-domain antibody fragments, which combine the advantages of conventional antibody drugs with some of the features of small-molecule drugs. Ablynx is dedicated to creating new medicines which will make a real difference to society. Today, the Company has more than 45 proprietary and partnered programmes (http://www.ablynx.com/rd-portfolio/overview/) in development in various therapeutic areas including inflammation, haematology, immuno-oncology, oncology and respiratory disease. The Company has collaborations with multiple pharmaceutical companies including AbbVie; Boehringer Ingelheim; Eddingpharm; Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, New Jersey, USA; Merck KGaA; Novartis; Novo Nordisk; Sanofi and Taisho Pharmaceuticals. The Company is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium. More information can be found on www.ablynx.com (http://www.ablynx.com).

