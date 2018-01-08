NOVI, MI--(Marketwired - January 08, 2018) - Home renovations and repairs in 2018 are getting budget increases, and a visit to The Novi Home Show is an excellent way to determine how to spend those dollars. Home improvement spending will increase nearly 7.7 percent by the third quarter of 2018, or $330 billion dollars, according to the Leading Indicator of Remodeling Activity (LIRA) released by the Joint Center of Housing Studies of Harvard University.

"There are many good reasons to renovate your current home including increasing your property value, availability of low interest equity loans and the opportunity to enjoy your home while living in it," said Michael Stoskopf, CEO of the Homebuilders Association of Southeast Michigan.

According to the 2017 U.S. Houzz & Home Renovation Trends Study, released in September, people who bought their first home in 2016 spent an average of $33,800 on home renovations, a 22 percent increase over 2015 spending levels. Kitchen and bathroom renovations continue to top the list of major home improvement projects of 2018 and attendees to The Novi Home Show can get ideas, inspiration and resources from more than 45 kitchen and bathroom exhibitors at The Novi Home Show.

The Novi Home Show also features seminars from celebrity antique appraiser Dr. Lori, members of the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID) -- Michigan Chapter and faux painting lessons from Faux Couture.

Coupons are available at novihomeshow.com, Metro Detroit Dunkin' Donuts locations, Indoor Outdoor Resource magazine, Detroit Newspapers Homestyle and The Novi Home & Garden Show Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest pages. Visit any of the participating Metro Detroit Home Depot stores for $2 off advance tickets. Advance tickets also available online at novihomeshow.com.

The Novi Home Show, January 26-28 is at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, on Grand River, south of I-96 between Novi Road and Beck Road. Show hours are Friday 2-8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Adult admission (ages 13 and up) is $10, senior admission (ages 55 and up) is $9 and children 12 and under are free! Special "$5 after 5" admission pricing Friday and Saturday. Parking is not included with ticket purchase. For more exhibitor information, seminar schedules, coupons and advance tickets, visit novihomeshow.com.

