(General Regulation of the French Financial Market Authority)

Regulatory News:

CARREFOUR (Paris:CA):

Date Total number of

issued shares Number of real voting

rights (excluding

treasury shares) Theoretical number of

voting rights (including

treasury shares)* 31 December 2017 774 677 811 953 988 831 965 708 370

*Pursuant to article 223-11 of the Règlement Général de l'Autorité des marchés financiers.

CARREFOUR

French société anonyme with a share capital of 1 936 694 527,50 €

Registered office: 33 avenue Emile Zola 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt France

Registered at the Nanterre Commercial and Companies Registry under number 652 014 051

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180108005943/en/

Contacts:

CARREFOUR