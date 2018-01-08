Global Nanocoatings Market Report 2017-2027 & Profiles of 340 Companies Including Products and Target Markets

DUBLIN, Jan. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "The Global Market for Nanocoatings" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The incorporation of nanomaterials into thin films, coatings and surfaces leads to new functionalities, completely innovative characteristics and the possibility to achieve multi-functional coatings and smart coatings.

The use of nanomaterials also results in performance enhancements in wear, corrosion-wear, fatigue and corrosion resistant coatings. Nanocoatings demonstrate significant enhancement in outdoor durability and vastly improved hardness and flexibility compared to traditional coatings.



The Global Market for Nanocoatings examines a market that is already providing significant economic, hygiene and environmental benefit for sectors such as consumer electronics, construction, medicine & healthcare, textiles, oil & gas, infrastructure and aviation.



Report contents include:

30 additional pages from previous edition (new company profiles, new sections on smart coatings and self-healing coatings)

Global market size for target markets

The latest trends in nanostructured surface treatments and coatings

Addressable markets for Nanostructured Coatings and Films (Nanocoatings), by nanocoatings type and industry

Estimated market revenues for Nanostructured Coatings and Films (Nanocoatings) to 2027, by market and applications

Opportunities in the Global Coating Technology market

Market challenges

340 company profiles including products and target markets.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Aims And Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

3.1 High Performance Coatings

3.2 Nanocoatings

3.3 Market Drivers And Trends

3.4 Market Size And Opportunity

3.5 Market And Technical Challenges



4 Nanocoatings

4.1 Properties

4.2 Benefits Of Using Nanocoatings

4.3 Hydrophobic Coatings And Surfaces

4.4 Superhydrophobic Coatings And Surfaces

4.5 Oleophobic And Omniphobic Coatings And Surfaces



5 Nanomaterials Used In Coatings

5.1 Graphene

5.2 Carbon Nanotubes

5.3 Silicon Dioxide/Silica Nanoparticles

5.4 Nanosilver

5.5 Titanium Dioxide Nanoparticles

5.6 Aluminium Oxide Nanoparticles

5.7 Zinc Oxide Nanoparticles

5.8 Dendrimers

5.9 Nanocelulose

5.10 Nanoclays



6 Nanocoatings Market Structure



7 Nanocoatings Regulations

7.1 Europe



8 Market Segment Analysis, By Coatings Type

8.1 Anti-Fingerprint Nanocoatings

8.2 Anti-Microbial Nanocoatings

8.3 Anti-Corrosion Nanocoatings

8.4 Abrasion & Wear-Resistant Nanocoatings

8.5 Barrier Nanocoatings

8.6 Anti-Fouling And Easy-To-Clean Nanocoatings

8.7 Self-Cleaning (Bionic) Nanocoatings

8.8 Self-Cleaning (Photocatalytic) Nanocoatings

8.9 Uv-Resistant Nanocoatings

8.10 Thermal Barrier And Flame Retardant Nanocoatings

8.11 Anti-Icing And De-Icing

8.12 Anti-Reflective Nanocoatings

8.13 Other Nanocoatings Type



9 Market Segment Analysis, By End User Market

9.1 Aerospace

9.2 Automotive

9.3 Construction, Architecture And Exterior Protection

9.4 Electronics

9.5 Household Care, Sanitary And Indoor Air Quality

9.6 Marine

9.7 Medical & Healthcare

9.8 Military And Defence

9.9 Packaging

9.10 Textiles And Apparel

9.11 Renewable Energy

9.12 Oil And Gas Exploration

9.13 Tools And Manufacturing

9.14 Anti-Counterfeiting



10 Nanocoatings Companies



11 References



