Cellnovo Group (Paris:CLNV) ("Cellnovo" CLNV: EN Paris), a medical technology company marketing the first mobile, connected, all-in-one diabetes management system, today provides an update on manufacturing of insulin cartridges with its manufacturing partner, Flex.

In August 2017, Flex and Cellnovo began the optimisation process that is part of planning for large-scale production. These optimisations are on schedule for completion in the first quarter of 2018 and will be followed by the requisite checks that come before the next phase of large-scale production. The manufacturing line is expected to be fully operational by Q2 2018.

As announced previously, the production line is designed to produce 600,000 insulin cartridges per year when operating at full capacity.

Sophie Baratte, Chief Executive Officer of Cellnovo commented "Our optimisation plan is well underway and we are confident that the adjustments being implemented now will reinforce our long-term success in the ramp-up to large-scale production. We are approaching the final phase of what we strongly believe will be a major turning point for the Company, and enable us to respond to the existing high demand for our innovative product."

Paul Humphries, President, High-Reliability Solutions at Flex, commented: "We are fully committed to supporting Cellnovo in manufacturing its insulin cartridges, and we are pleased to be helping provide an innovative solution for people with diabetes. We look forward to the successful ramp-up to large-scale manufacturing."

About Cellnovo

An independent medical technology company specialising in diabetes, Cellnovo has developed and markets the first mobile, connected, all-in-one diabetes management system that helps make life easier for patients. Compact, intuitive and entirely connected, Cellnovo's insulin pump comprises a mobile touchscreen controller with an integrated blood-glucose meter. This unique device allows optimal management of insulin injections whilst ensuring extensive freedom of movement and peace of mind for patients. Thanks to the automatic transmission of data, it also allows the patient's condition to be continually monitored by family members and healthcare professionals in real time. Cellnovo is currently participating in several major Artificial Pancreas projects with Diabeloop, TypeZero and Horizon 2020 to develop automated insulin delivery systems.

For further information please visit www.cellnovo.com

About the Cellnovo Diabetes Management System

Compact, intuitive and entirely connected, Cellnovo's insulin pump comprises a mobile touchscreen controller with an integrated blood-glucose meter. This unique device allows optimal management of insulin injections with drop-by-drop precision, whilst ensuring extensive freedom of movement and peace of mind for patients. Thanks to the automatic transmission of data, it also allows the patient's condition to be continually monitored by family members and healthcare professionals in real time.

Cellnovo is listed on Euronext, Compartment C

ISIN: FR0012633360 Ticker: CLNV

