This English translation is for the convenience of English-speaking readers. However, only the French text has any legal value.

Under the liquidity contract entered into between Lagardère SCA (Paris:MMB) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2017:

65,000 Lagardère SCA shares

and 7,846,801.52

For information, at the time of the last assessment on June 30th 2017, the following resources were available:

88,000 Lagardère SCA shares

and 3,125,242.78

LAGARDERE SCA

French Partnership limited by shares

Share capital of 799,913,044.60

Registered office: 4 rue de Presbourg, 75116, Paris France

No. 320 366 446 on the Paris Trade and Companies Registry

