Regulatory News:
This English translation is for the convenience of English-speaking readers. However, only the French text has any legal value.
Under the liquidity contract entered into between Lagardère SCA (Paris:MMB) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2017:
65,000 Lagardère SCA shares
and 7,846,801.52
For information, at the time of the last assessment on June 30th 2017, the following resources were available:
88,000 Lagardère SCA shares
and 3,125,242.78
LAGARDERE SCA
French Partnership limited by shares
Share capital of 799,913,044.60
Registered office: 4 rue de Presbourg, 75116, Paris France
No. 320 366 446 on the Paris Trade and Companies Registry
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180108006387/en/
Contacts:
Lagardère SCA