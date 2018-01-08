Flow Traders NV: Flow Traders receives license in Hong Kong, opens new office

For immediate release



FLOW TRADERS RECEIVES LICENSE IN HONG KONG, OPENS NEW OFFICE



Amsterdam, the Netherlands, 08 January 2018 - The Hong Kong regulator (the Securities and Futures Commission) granted Flow Traders Hong Kong Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Flow Traders N.V. (Euronext: FLOW), the license required to become an Exchange Participant of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. This enables Flow Traders Hong Kong to act as an official market maker in ETFs and futures.

Flow Traders will start providing liquidity in Hong Kong-listed ETFs and futures, as a regulated market maker. Flow Traders will furthermore engage in advisory panels of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange to share its knowledge on trading and act as a partner in the further development of the market infrastructure in Hong Kong and the Asian ETF ecosystem.

"We are delighted to have received this license, which will enable us to provide liquidity as a regulated entity and direct exchange member in Hong Kong", commented Sjoerd Rietberg, co-CEO of Flow Traders, "We look forward to offering additional liquidity in the APAC ETF markets, both on-exchange and off-exchange to investors and other market participants."

Co-CEO Dennis Dijkstra added: "The trust expressed in Flow Traders by the Hong Kong regulator is an honor that confirms the consistent quality of our professional setup and controls and the important role electronic liquidity providers play today in the financial markets. We look forward to expand our relationship with the regulator and with Asian market participants."

Flow Traders will open its Hong Kong office without any further delay, headed by Roeland Pot and Steve Mark. The Hong Kong office will work in close cooperation with the Singapore office together representing the APAC region for Flow Traders.

Flow Traders is a leading global technology-enabled liquidity provider specializing in exchange traded products (ETPs). We provide continuous liquidity in ETP markets, while seeking to stay market neutral at all times and without having directional opinions. Investors benefit from our activities due to increased liquidity, higher execution quality and lower overall trading costs. As such, we contribute to more efficient and transparent securities markets. We provide liquidity in over 5,500 ETP listings across the globe, tracking all underlying asset classes, including equities, fixed income, commodities and currencies with access to over 104 trading venues in 36 countries around the world. Flow Traders has been named Europe's number one ETF Market Maker at the Annual Global ETF Awards for the last ten consecutive years - 2007 until 2016, and Asia-Pacific's number one ETF Market Maker for five out of the last six years - 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015 and 2016. Flow Traders is headquartered in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, with trading offices in Amsterdam, Hong Kong, New York and Singapore, covering all time zones. Flow Traders' shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam. For more information, please visit: www.flowtraders.com (http://www.flowtraders.com) .



