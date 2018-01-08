InstantCard: Holograms Now Make ID Cards More Secure and Durable

Holographic Photo ID Cards Introduced by InstantCard

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2018 / Employers and organizations can now order identity cards that are more secure and durable than ever. InstantCard has introduced holographic ID cards that can be ordered online.

A hologram can't be replicated with standard card printing. That makes it nearly impossible to counterfeit, according to David Finkelstein, president of InstantCard.

"Forgers cannot simply print the overlay design on a fake card," he said.

The permanent holographic overlay also makes the ID cards more resistant to scratches and everyday wear so that they last longer.

Holography costs just $1.10 more per card. The card itself costs $7.25. Volume discounts are available for organizations that order more than 500 cards a year.

InstantCard is a fast, easy, and cost-effective way to order photo ID cards for employees and members online. The organization can use its own card design or have InstantCard design the card for free. Just fill in the details for each employee and upload their photos. Cards are shipped the same day.

Since 2007, InstantCard has been America's first 100 percent web-based ID card service. Using cloud-based technologies, InstantCard creates ID cards quickly, easily, and cost-effectively. More information is available at https://instantcard.net or by calling 888-980-6179.

InstantCard's distinct service, Credential Verification Service, lets employers use enhanced ID cards to verify that workers are doing only jobs they're trained for. Credential Verification Service ID cards also can be ordered with holograms.

Follow InstantCard on Facebook and @instantcardid.



InstantCard photo ID card with hologram is forgery-resistant and durable.

IDcard ID

Media Contacts:

Henry Stimpson, Stimpson Communications, 508-647-0705, Henry@StimpsonCommunications.com

David Finkelstein, InstantCard, 301-637-4528, dFinkelstein@Instantcard.net

SOURCE: InstantCard