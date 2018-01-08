Regulatory News:

IMPLANET (Paris:ALIMP) (OTCQX:IMPZY) (Euronext Growth: ALIMP, FR0010458729, PEA-PME eligible OTCQX IMPZY), a medical technology company specializing in vertebral and knee-surgery implants, today is announcing its annual report on its liquidity contract with TSAF as of December 31, 2017.

Pursuant to the liquidity contract entrusted by the IMPLANET group to TSAF, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of December 31, 2017:

156,000 shares

Cash balance of the liquidity account: €35,509.25

As a reminder, at the time of the half-year statement of the liquidity contract as of June 30, 2017, the following resources were booked to the liquidity account, which was then entrusted to ODDO Corporate Finance:

134,950 shares

Cash balance of the liquidity account: €46,060.29

About IMPLANET

Founded in 2007, IMPLANET is a medical technology company that manufactures high-quality implants for orthopedic surgery. Its flagship product, the JAZZ latest-generation implant, aims to treat spinal pathologies requiring vertebral fusion surgery. Protected by four families of international patents, JAZZ has obtained 510(k) regulatory clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States and the CE mark. IMPLANET employs 48 staff and recorded 2016 sales of €7.8 million. For further information, please visit www.implanet.com.

Based near Bordeaux in France, IMPLANET established a US subsidiary in Boston in 2013.

IMPLANET is listed on Euronext Growth market in Paris. The Company would like to remind that the table for monitoring the BEOCABSA, OCA, BSA and the number of shares outstanding, is available on its website: http://www.implanet-invest.com/suivi-des-actions-80

