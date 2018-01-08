LITE-ON Shows Its Power of Innovation and Brings Smart Solutions to CES

Create a secure and cozy life with smart solutionsconnecting Smart Car, Smart City and Smart Building & Home

LAS VEGAS and TAIPEI, Taiwan, Jan.8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LITE-ON is ready for CES 2018, which is opening tomorrow in Las Vegas. At thisfirst big international technologyshowin2018, LITE-ON will debut many ofits productswith the theme "The Next Mobility Revolution" and will present its total solution concept; connecting the ideas of Smart Car, Smart City and Smart Building & Home. Besides, it willshowcase itswinning products of this year's Innovation Awards, Watchlet andCyclEYE.

Watchletis a wearable device beautifully designed with the perfect balance of new technologies and vintage features,while CyclEYE B2X utilizes DSRC to enhance the safety of cyclists and pedestrians. They show the power of innovation that LITE-ON has. In addition, LITE-ONhas been continuously seekingforpartners to provide better services. By joining forces with Amazon AWS, it is going to bring more flexible, scalable and reliable platform through AI deep learning and cloud computing technology.

Driving experience of the future created by LITE-ON Smart Car

LITE-ON sees the potential ofSmart Carand hasplanned aheadin this aspect. During CES 2018,LITE-ONwilldemonstratehow V2X technology, including T-box, HUD (Head up display), ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), and wireless charging canmakedriving saferand more enjoyable, thus creatinga unique driving experience. The Windshield HUD will also make its debut at the show.With advancedtechnologies,the Windshield HUD canprojectimagestothe front of the carwhere drivers cancheckon useful information easily. Its impressivefunctionhasattractedmany international car brandsand is expected tobe appliedin the near future.Additionally, LITE-ON is thefirst company to launch the automotive wireless charger with Qi standardthat is compatible withmost of the mobile devices in the market.

Secure and cozy life brought by LITE-ON Smart City

In light of the recent development of Smart City due to fast growth of urban population,LITE-ON is dedicated to building a secure and cozy life. During CES 2018,the companywill display how itsolves problemsin different scenarios with a crafted city model and AR technology. Besides,itwilldemonstrate applicationsincluding Smart Pole and Road and SewerFlooding.

Smart Poleis an all-in-one application that integrates the functionalities of surveillance cameras, a high efficiency street lamp andan EV charger for electronic cars. With its people detection capability, Smart Pole is able to achieve energy saving.Road and Sewer Flooding features sensors which are able to detect water levels and blockages. When problems occur, safety alertswill besent out to inform citizens and city officials to shorten thereactiontime for safety measures.

A better connected world shaped by LITE-ON Smart Building/Home

With IoTbeing appliedto many perspectives in life, LITE-ON has developed a collection of products and services for Smart Building/Home and is providing total solutions to some of the top brands in the world.During CES 2018, LITE-ON will showcase Smart Gateway, PIR Motion Sensor, Door & Window Sensor, Smart Plug, Dimmer Switch and Siren thatcan help with shapinga better future in terms of power management, security and automation.

Interested parties are welcomed tovisit LITE-ON'sboothatCES 2018:

Date: Jan 9-12

Booth:No. 3734, LVCC North Hall

For more information, please visithttps://www.liteon.com/zh-tw/solution/375.

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/624873/LITEON_CES_2018.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/623463/LITE_ON_logo.jpg

