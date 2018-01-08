Global Cellulose Nanofibers Markets 2017-2027 - MFC/NFC/CNF/NCC/CNC/BC

DUBLIN, Jan. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Most major paper manufacturers, faced with reduced market demand for paper are seeking to exploit the remarkable properties of cellulose nanofibers.

The market is growing fast in Japan with large paper manufacturers such as Nippon Paper and Oji Holdings establishing multi-ton cellulose nanofiber production facilities. Asahi Kasei, Japan's leading chemicals manufacturer recently announced plans for cellulose nanofiber production, with trial production starting next year.

Facilities have also been established in Europe (mainly Scandanavia), Canada and the United States. Product are available for commercial trials and will find wider application in packaging and composites over the next few years.

The global nanocellulose market comprises:

Micro/nanofibrillar cellulose, cellulose nanofibers (MFC/NFC/CNF).

Nanocrystalline cellulose (NCC/CNC)



Bacterial cellulose (BC)



Report contents include:

Global production capacities

Current products.

Stage of commercialization for cellulose nanofiber applications by company.

Market drivers, trends and challenges, by target markets.

In-depth market assessment of opportunities for cellulose nanofibers including potential revenues, growth rates, pricing, most likely applications and market challenges.

In-depth company profiles, include products, capacities, production processes and commmercial activities.

Key Topics Covered:



1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 Applications

1.2 Production worldwide

1.3 Market drivers

1.4 Market and technical challenges

1.5 Global cellulose nanofibers market size



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 MARKET OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

2.2 MARKET CHALLENGES RATING SYSTEM



3 NANOCELLULOSE

3.1 What is nanocellulose?

3.2 Types of nanocellulose

3.3 Synthesis of cellulose materials

3.4 Properties of nanocellulose

3.5 Advantages of nanocellulose

3.6 Manufacture of nanocellulose

3.7 Production methods



4 CELLULOSE NANOFIBERS MARKET STRUCTURE

4.1 Routes to commercialization

4.2 Market structure from materials production to end product

4.3 Volume of industry demand for CELLULOSE NANOFIBERS BY CELULOSE NANOFIBER producer sales

4.4 Current end users for nanocellulose, by market and company



5 SWOT ANALYSIS FOR CELLULOSE NANOFIBERS



6 REGULATIONS AND STANDARDS

6.1 Standards

6.2 Toxicity

6.3 Regulation



7 REGIONAL INITIATIVES AND GOVERNMENT FUNDING



8 CELLULOSE NANOFIBER APPLICATIONS

8.1 High volume, medium volume and low volume cellulose nanofiber applications



9 CELLULOSE NANOFIBER TECHNOLOGY READINESS LEVEL (TRL)



10 CELLULOSE NANOFIBER END USER MARKET SEGMENT ANALYSIS

10.1 Production of cellulose nanofibers

10.2 Cellulose nanofibers patents & publications



11 COMPOSITES INCLUDING THERMOPLASTICS AND RUBBER ADDITIVES

11.1 MARKET DRIVERS AND TRENDS

11.2 APPLICATIONS

11.3 Global market size and opportunity



12 PAPER & BOARD

12.1 Market drivers and trends

12.2 Applications

12.3 Global market size and opportunity

12.4 Market challenges

12.5 Product developer profiles



13 TEXTILES

13.1 Market drivers and trends

13.2 Applications

13.3 Global market size and opportunity

13.4 Market challenges

13.5 Product developer profiles



14 MEDICAL & HEALTHCARE

14.1 Market drivers and trends

14.2 Applications

14.3 Global market size and opportunity

14.4 Product developer profiles



15 COATINGS, FILMS & PAINTS

15.1 Market drivers and trends

15.2 Applications

15.3 Global market size

15.4 Product developer profiles



16 AEROGELS

16.1 Market drivers and trends

16.2 Global market size and opportunity

16.3 Applications

16.4 Product developer profiles



17 OIL AND GAS EXPLORATION

17.1 Market drivers and trends

17.2 Applications

17.3 Global market size and opportunity

17.4 Market challenges

17.5 Product developer profiles



18 FILTRATION AND SEPARATION

18.1 Market drivers and trends

18.2 Applications

18.3 Global market size and opportunity

18.4 Market challenges

18.5 Product developer profiles



19 RHEOLOGY MODIFIERS

19.1 Applications

19.2 Product developer profiles



20 PRINTED AND FLEXIBLE ELECTRONICS

20.1 Market drivers and trends

20.2 Applications

20.3 Global market size and opportunity

20.4 Market challenges

20.5 Product developer profiles



21 3D PRINTING

21.1 Market drivers

21.2 Global market size and opportunity

21.3 Market challenges

21.4 Product developer profiles



22 CELLULOSE NANOFIBERS COMPANY PROFILES (24 company profiles including production capactities, products, production processes, commercial applications, collaborations, target markets and contact details)

22.1 OTHER PRODUCERS AND APPLICATION DEVELOPERS



23 MAIN NANOCELLULOSE RESEARCH CENTRES (23 profiles)



24 REFERENCES



Companies Mentioned



American Process Inc.

Asahi Kasei

Borregaard

Chuetsu Pulp & Paper Daicel

Daiichi Kogyo

Daio Paper

Imerys

Innventia AB

Nippon Paper

Oji Holdings

Seiko PMC

StoraEnso

Sugino Machine

