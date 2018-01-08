Global Cellulose Nanofibers Markets 2017-2027 - MFC/NFC/CNF/NCC/CNC/BC

DUBLIN, Jan. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
Most major paper manufacturers, faced with reduced market demand for paper are seeking to exploit the remarkable properties of cellulose nanofibers.
The market is growing fast in Japan with large paper manufacturers such as Nippon Paper and Oji Holdings establishing multi-ton cellulose nanofiber production facilities. Asahi Kasei, Japan's leading chemicals manufacturer recently announced plans for cellulose nanofiber production, with trial production starting next year.
Facilities have also been established in Europe (mainly Scandanavia), Canada and the United States. Product are available for commercial trials and will find wider application in packaging and composites over the next few years.
The global nanocellulose market comprises:
- Micro/nanofibrillar cellulose, cellulose nanofibers (MFC/NFC/CNF).
- Nanocrystalline cellulose (NCC/CNC)
- Bacterial cellulose (BC)
Report contents include:
- Global production capacities
- Current products.
- Stage of commercialization for cellulose nanofiber applications by company.
- Market drivers, trends and challenges, by target markets.
- In-depth market assessment of opportunities for cellulose nanofibers including potential revenues, growth rates, pricing, most likely applications and market challenges.
- In-depth company profiles, include products, capacities, production processes and commmercial activities.
Key Topics Covered:
1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1.1 Applications
1.2 Production worldwide
1.3 Market drivers
1.4 Market and technical challenges
1.5 Global cellulose nanofibers market size
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2.1 MARKET OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS
2.2 MARKET CHALLENGES RATING SYSTEM
3 NANOCELLULOSE
3.1 What is nanocellulose?
3.2 Types of nanocellulose
3.3 Synthesis of cellulose materials
3.4 Properties of nanocellulose
3.5 Advantages of nanocellulose
3.6 Manufacture of nanocellulose
3.7 Production methods
4 CELLULOSE NANOFIBERS MARKET STRUCTURE
4.1 Routes to commercialization
4.2 Market structure from materials production to end product
4.3 Volume of industry demand for CELLULOSE NANOFIBERS BY CELULOSE NANOFIBER producer sales
4.4 Current end users for nanocellulose, by market and company
5 SWOT ANALYSIS FOR CELLULOSE NANOFIBERS
6 REGULATIONS AND STANDARDS
6.1 Standards
6.2 Toxicity
6.3 Regulation
7 REGIONAL INITIATIVES AND GOVERNMENT FUNDING
8 CELLULOSE NANOFIBER APPLICATIONS
8.1 High volume, medium volume and low volume cellulose nanofiber applications
9 CELLULOSE NANOFIBER TECHNOLOGY READINESS LEVEL (TRL)
10 CELLULOSE NANOFIBER END USER MARKET SEGMENT ANALYSIS
10.1 Production of cellulose nanofibers
10.2 Cellulose nanofibers patents & publications
11 COMPOSITES INCLUDING THERMOPLASTICS AND RUBBER ADDITIVES
11.1 MARKET DRIVERS AND TRENDS
11.2 APPLICATIONS
11.3 Global market size and opportunity
12 PAPER & BOARD
12.1 Market drivers and trends
12.2 Applications
12.3 Global market size and opportunity
12.4 Market challenges
12.5 Product developer profiles
13 TEXTILES
13.1 Market drivers and trends
13.2 Applications
13.3 Global market size and opportunity
13.4 Market challenges
13.5 Product developer profiles
14 MEDICAL & HEALTHCARE
14.1 Market drivers and trends
14.2 Applications
14.3 Global market size and opportunity
14.4 Product developer profiles
15 COATINGS, FILMS & PAINTS
15.1 Market drivers and trends
15.2 Applications
15.3 Global market size
15.4 Product developer profiles
16 AEROGELS
16.1 Market drivers and trends
16.2 Global market size and opportunity
16.3 Applications
16.4 Product developer profiles
17 OIL AND GAS EXPLORATION
17.1 Market drivers and trends
17.2 Applications
17.3 Global market size and opportunity
17.4 Market challenges
17.5 Product developer profiles
18 FILTRATION AND SEPARATION
18.1 Market drivers and trends
18.2 Applications
18.3 Global market size and opportunity
18.4 Market challenges
18.5 Product developer profiles
19 RHEOLOGY MODIFIERS
19.1 Applications
19.2 Product developer profiles
20 PRINTED AND FLEXIBLE ELECTRONICS
20.1 Market drivers and trends
20.2 Applications
20.3 Global market size and opportunity
20.4 Market challenges
20.5 Product developer profiles
21 3D PRINTING
21.1 Market drivers
21.2 Global market size and opportunity
21.3 Market challenges
21.4 Product developer profiles
22 CELLULOSE NANOFIBERS COMPANY PROFILES (24 company profiles including production capactities, products, production processes, commercial applications, collaborations, target markets and contact details)
22.1 OTHER PRODUCERS AND APPLICATION DEVELOPERS
23 MAIN NANOCELLULOSE RESEARCH CENTRES (23 profiles)
