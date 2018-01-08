Marketing and Advertising Technology Industry Veterans Launch MathCapital

Venture Capital Fund Will Leverage the Resources of MediaMath to Support the Next Generation of Marketing Leaders

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Marketing and advertising technology industry veterans today announced the launch of MathCapital, a predominantly early-stage venture capital fund that will support the next generation of marketing and advertising technology leaders. Joe Zawadzki, CEO and founder of MediaMath, and Eric Franchi, co-founder and formerly of Undertone, will serve as Partners of the fund.

Marketing expenditures exceed $1.5 trillion annually. Digital Marketing currently represents $230B in spend, and is growing. Consumers increasingly spend time, consume content and make decisions via digital devices (20.4B connected "things" will be in use worldwide by 2020). Companies that can connect these consumers to the products and services they desire are creating tremendous value, and those that can harness the power of digital distribution to generate real business outcomes for marketers are poised to reinvent the practice of marketing. MathCapital's mission is to fund and support the entrepreneurs and companies that are driving this digital transformation.

"We are powering the next great wave of innovation in marketing," said Joe Zawadzki, Partner at MathCapital. "Our mission is to connect consumers and marketers in ways that delight both, and this fund will support the ecosystem that makes that happen. We will connect portfolio companies to MediaMath's technology platform and enterprise scale, accelerating their success, and moving all of us closer to our shared vision."

MathCapital is uniquely suited to accelerate the progress of its investments through a connection to programmatic marketing leader MediaMath. MathCapital will partner closely with MediaMath, which has a platform dedicated to supporting ecosystem innovation. MathCapital portfolio companies will have access to MediaMath's 4,500+ advertisers, 350+ partners and in-house business and marketing expertise.

MathCapital will focus on supporting innovations in technology and service that create measurable business outcomes for marketers. Areas of particular interest for MathCapital include:

Applications of machine learning and Artificial Intelligence to marketing

Measurement and analytics to connect marketing with outcomes

Consumer advocacy, notice and consent solutions

New forms of digital connections including augmented reality, virtual reality, audio- and voice-based interaction

The fund will operate out of MediaMath's headquarters at 4 World Trade Center in New York City. For more information, please visit MathCapital.Ventures.

About MathCapital

MathCapital is a venture capital fund focused on the digital transformation of media and marketing. MathCapital's mission is to fund and support entrepreneurs and companies that are driving this digital transformation. We work closely with MediaMath, the leader in digital marketing technology, to accelerate the growth of our portfolio companies.

