|Date
|
Total number of shares
|Total number of voting rights
|December 31, 2017
|266,805,751
| Theoretical number of voting rights:
266,805,751
| Number of exercisable voting rights*:
266,760,623
(*) After deduction of shares without voting rights
The variation of the total number of shares since the latest release of financial statements is reminded below:
|Total number of shares as at September 30, 2017
|266,769,301
|Exercise of stock options
|5,636
|Total number of shares as at October 31, 2017
|266,774,937
|Exercise of stock options
|22,304
|Total number of shares as at November 30, 2017
|266,797,241
|Exercise of stock options
|8,510
|Total number of shares as at December 31, 2017
|266,805,751
KEY FINANCIAL DATES:
- 2017 annual results: February 8, 2018
"Quiet period1" starts January 9, 2018
- 2018 first-quarter results: May 3, 2018
"Quiet period1" starts April 3, 2018
- General Meeting of Shareholders: May 30, 2018
ABOUT LEGRAND
Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and sustainable growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings-including Eliot* connected products with enhanced value in use. Legrand reported sales of more than €5 billion in 2016. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of indexes including the CAC 40, FTSE4Good, MSCI World, Corporate Oekom Rating, Vigeo Euronext Eurozone 120 and Europe 120, and Ethibel Sustainability Index Excellence (code ISIN FR0010307819).
http://www.legrand.com
*Eliot is a program launched in 2015 by Legrand to speed up deployment of the Internet of Things in its offering. A result of the group's innovation strategy, Eliot aims to develop connected and interoperable solutions that deliver lasting benefits to private individual users and professionals.
http://www.legrand.com/EN/eliot-program_13238.html
1 Period of time when all communication is suspended in the run-up to publication of results.
Contacts:
Investor relations
Legrand
François Poisson, Tel: +33 (0)1 49 72 53 53
francois.poisson@legrand.fr
or
Press relations
Publicis Consultants
Vilizara Lazarova, Tel: +33 (0)1 44 82 46 34
Mob: +33 (0)6 26 72 57 14
vilizara.lazarova@consultants.publicis.fr
or
Eloi Perrin, Tel: +33 (0)1 44 82 46 36
Mob: +33 (0)6 81 77 76 43
eloi.perrin@consultants.publicis.fr