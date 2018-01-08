January is a big month for retail investors and Tuesday sees this start to become apparent with trading updates from Morrisons and four others, plus industry sales data from the British Retail Consortium and Kantar. The other retail reporters are Games Workshop, Joules, Majestic Wine and Topps Tiles, while the day also sees important updates from FTSE 100 housebuilder Persimmon, building products group SIG, self storage provider Safestore and recruiter Robert Walters. Retail sales for December ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...