Magnolia Petroleum, the AIM-quoted US focused oil and gas exploration and production company, said three extra increased density oil wells would be drilled near the Gilchrist well in Oklahoma. The company said project operator SandRidge Energy would conduct the drilling after "excellent initial production rates... significantly exceeded" projections. Together with Western Energy Development, Magnolia has a combined working interest of 1.57% in the spacing unit on which Gilchrist is located and ...

