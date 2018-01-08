GoPro announced that it would be undertaking a major restructuring of its business on Monday after issuing an unexpected warning on sales over the holiday period. The action camera maker planned to axe over 250 jobs, or one-fifth of its workforce, and would be wrapping up its drone business after suffering a sharp decline in sales throughout the fourth quarter. GoPro was expecting revenue for the three months leading to 31 December to come in at $340m, a 37% year-on-year drop from the $540.6m ...

