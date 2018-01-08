Former Federal Prosecutor to Join Advisory Board of Colorado-Based Medical Device Company GoFire, Inc.

Duncan Levin of Tucker Levin, PLLC Has Joined GoFire's Robust Advisory Board of Technology, Medical and Pharmaceutical Leaders to Help Bridge the Gap Between Patients and Physicians Looking to Leverage the Therapeutic Benefits of Plant-Based Medicine

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2018 / GoFire, Inc, a digital healthcare company delivering safe, reliable platforms to consume and manage alternative medicine(s), has added to its board of advisors Duncan Levin, a well-respected former federal prosecutor and expert in the space of anti-fraud, anti-money laundering, and trade sanctions. Currently serving as a founding partner of Tucker Levin, PLLC, Levin has more than 20 years of experience, including his time as a federal prosecutor with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). Levin specialized in money laundering and asset forfeiture and served on the senior staff of the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, where he was Chief of Asset Forfeiture. As the forfeiture chief for Manhattan, District Attorney Cyrus Vance, Jr., Levin oversaw all criminal and civil asset forfeiture and money laundering on a wide variety of cases, including white-collar fraud, identity theft, organized crime, terrorist financing, and narcotics cases.

The appointment of Levin to the advisory board of GoFire was designed to help ensure GoFire meets the highest levels of compliance for all of its products and business practices. In addition, the Company hopes to leverage Levin's reach as it presents its proprietary dose control and adherence tracking platform to local, state, and federal regulators. The GoFire system bridges the true potential of plant-based-medicine with physicians and researchers by providing a convection vaporizer paired with a smartphone application, supported by a HIPAA compliant data analytics software on the back end. The entire ecosystem was designed to help patients, physicians, and researchers better understand the therapeutic and medicinal benefits of plant-based medicine by providing real time data on use and efficacy.

"We are honored by Duncan's choice to participate with the GoFire team on our board of advisors," said Peter Calfee, CEO of GoFire, Inc. "His background and experience will prove invaluable as GoFire brings a solution to the world of plant-based medicine that has eluded both the medical and pharmaceutical communities. With Duncan's input and guidance, I believe that we will be able to bring a solution to patients, physicians and regulators alike that will address the issues of dose-ability, safety, and consistency of plant-based medicines. The end result should finally legitimize the therapeutic potential of plant-based medicine delivery platforms."

GoFire's proprietary micro-dosing technology enables precise control of plant-based concentrates in metered, controllable increments. The Company hopes to work with regulators as well as health and safety officials in states where plant-based medical therapies have been legalized, in an effort to bridge a long-standing gap between availability of products and a more standardized approach to medicinal implementation.

"There is undoubtedly a need for patients and physicians to have access to plant-based medicine, delivered in individualized metered doses along with a technology platform that provides accountability and efficacy tracking," said Levin. "GoFire combines all of it in one device, and I have no doubt that it will quickly become the default standard for any state hoping to legalize plant-based therapies now and in the future."

About GoFire, Inc

GoFire, a digital healthcare company based in Denver, CO, has designed the first connected convection vaporizer with personal dosing application that allows patients to create a consistent result, removing the fear of taking too much or being out of control. GoFire's proprietary micro-dosing technology enables precise control of plant-based concentrates in metered increments. That proprietary technology, along with the support of an anonymous community-driven data platform, allows GoFire to deliver a safe, reliable ecosystem that can unlock the true potential of plant-based- medicine, helping patients, physicians, and researchers better understand its medicinal benefits and impact on health and wellbeing.

Now, patients, caregivers, and healthcare professionals can quantify efficacy with confidence, based on the chemical profile, size of dose, and patient condition with GoFire. To find out more, or to learn whether you might qualify for the GoFire's beta tester group, please visit GoFire.co.

