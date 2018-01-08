The "GDPR Foundation Course" training has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) is considered the most important change in data privacy regulation in 20 years.1 It has substantial ramifications for tech companies not just in the EU, but globally. The regulation protects the data of all EU subjects regardless of the country in which they reside or the platform on which their data resides.

From the 25th of May 2018, organisations who process, monitor, and store data belonging to EU citizens will be mandated to transform their marketing, system, and processing methods drastically to ensure the safety of data against cyber attacks and breaches.

GDPR will require organisations who process and control data to strengthen their data privacy controls, enhance technology for management of personal data and the supplying of detailed documentation. For cloud suppliers and those companies who work with them, GDPR will also force major operational changes-so much so that it could slow both innovation and growth.

Do you know where your consumer data is?

Can you clearly demonstrate consumer consent?

Are your internal privacy controls robust and your products and services privacy-friendly?

Is the data you store portable and transferrable?

Can you completely erase personal data when needed?

Can you quickly recognize and report a data breach?

Are you confident that the third parties you utilize will be GDPR compliant?

Are you fully staffed with skilled privacy practitioners?

How ready is your company? To what extent can you demonstrate the answers to these questions? Non-compliance could mean potential fines of 4% of the previous year's global turnover or 20 million, depending on the severity of the breach and the deemed offence tier.

What Will You Learn

This 2-day EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) training course provides a comprehensive introduction to the GDPR's Principles, rights terminology, and compliance mechanisms. Candidates will learn how to plan a risk adverse, change driven, continuous and well thought through compliance programme with applicable accountability management of multifaceted roles like Data Protection Officer (DPO), Data Controller, and Data Processor under the GDPR.

Main Topics Covered During This Training

Data privacy and global consciousness

GDPR overview (background, terminology and span)

GDPR framework -legal articles, recitals and application

Principles of the GDPR and their application

Individual Rights and GDPR

Accountability, security and breach notification

Data transfers and governance approach

Derogations and special cases

GDPR impacts people, process and technology

Privacy by design and default

Regulators and compliance

Enforcement, remedies, liabilities and fines

Binding corporate rules and Privacy Management activities

Accountability Roadmap and GDPR Compliance

Data protection impact assessments (DPIA)

Governance structure, control systems and framework and the role of the DPO

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/svttfd/gdpr_foundation?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180108006530/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: IT Security, Legal, Data Storage and Management