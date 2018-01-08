

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The majority of the European markets ended the first session of the new trading week with modest gains. Investors largely shrugged off today's disappointing German factory orders report after Eurozone investor confidence and retail sales data topped expectations.



The European markets were stuck in a sideways pattern throughout Monday's session. Traders appear to be taking a cautious approach at the start of the new trading week, as the kick off to the U.S. earnings reporting season draws near.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.25 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks increased 0.26 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, added 0.28 percent.



The DAX of Germany climbed 0.36 percent and the CAC 40 of France rose 0.31 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.36 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished lower by 0.16 percent.



In Frankfurt, Dialog Semiconductor dropped 1.03 percent. The company reported its fourth-quarter preliminary revenue of approximately $463 million, slightly above the high-end of the guidance range announced on November 7.



Deutsche Lufthansa increased 0.83 percent after it reiterated its fourth quarter guidance.



In London, software giant Micro Focus sank 17.16 percent after the company warned the integration of HPE software could delay the division's return to revenue growth.



Mothercare plunged 27.50 percent after the baby goods retailer warned of substantially lower annual profits.



Nestle slid 0.12 percent in Zurich amid reports that Hershey and Ferrero have submitted final bids to acquire its U.S. candy business.



UBS gained 0.76 percent after Bloomberg reported that the bank has begun discussions to acquire a 51 percent stake in its Chinese securities joint venture.



Eurozone investor confidence strengthened more than expected in January, survey data from think tank Sentix showed Monday. The investor sentiment index climbed to 32.9 in January from 31.1 in December. The reading was forecast to rise moderately to 31.2.



Eurozone economic confidence improved further in December, survey results from European Commission showed Monday. The economic confidence index rose more-than-expected to 116 from 114.6 in November. This was the highest score since October 2000 and above the forecast of 114.7.



Eurozone retail sales rebounded strongly in November, surpassing economists' expectations, preliminary data from Eurostat showed Monday. Retail sales grew a calendar and seasonally-adjusted 1.5 percent from October, when they fell 1.1 percent. Economists had expected 1.2 percent growth.



Germany's factory orders declined for the first time in four months in November as both domestic and foreign demand deteriorated.



Factory orders decreased by a larger-than-expected 0.4 percent month-on-month, reversing a revised 0.7 percent rise in October, data from Destatis revealed Monday. Orders were forecast to drop 0.2 percent and this was the first decrease in orders since July.



UK house price growth slowed sharply in December and prices declined from the previous month, preliminary data from the Lloyds bank subsidiary Halifax and IHS Markit showed Monday. The house price index rose 2.7 percent year-on-year following 3.9 percent increase in the previous month. The latest increase was the smallest since August, when prices grew 2.6 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX