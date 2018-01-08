Global IoT Markets Dataset & Report 2017: Technologies & Market Forecasts up to 2030 - Examination of Market Trends in 14 Major Verticals

DUBLIN, Jan. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "IoT Markets - Dataset & Report: Technologies & Market Forecasts up to 2030" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This report analyses the overriding trends and changes taking place in the IoT market around the globe.

It explores the driving forces behind the market's growth and transformation. Its examination of market trends in 14 major verticals is enriched by volume forecasts up to 2030 by five geographical areas and by six technologies.

These forecasts up to 2030 by region, access technology and vertical cover:

Installed base of IoT objects (million units)

Installed base of different vertical markets (million units)

Installed base of different access networking technologies (million units).

Verticals:

Agriculture-livestock

Automotive

Communication

Electronics

Health

Logistics

Industry

Retail

Security

Smart city

Smart home

Transport

Utilities

Wellness/sports

Technologies:

Cellular

Cellular IoT

Wired

Wireless

Satellite

LPWA

1. Executive Summary

2. Methodology

2.1. Scope: Verticals and applications

2.2. Overall market sizing methodology

3. Underlying technologies

3.1. Wired technologies: Summary

3.2. Standardised technologies / Summary

3.3. Low Power Wide Area (LPWA) technologies

3.4. LPWA: Are there too many players for this promising IoT market ?

3.5. Cellular technologies

3.6. IoT specific networking technologies over cellular networks

3.7. Will LPWA compete with LTE IoT versions?

3.8. And soon 5G will be here

3.9. The timeline will also be key

3.10. Ongoing standardisation

3.11. Middleware: ongoing standardisation

4. Vertical market development

4.1. Automotive

4.2. Utilities

4.3. Security

4.4. Consumer electronics

4.5. Healthcare

4.6. Transport

4.7. Retail/Commerce

4.8. Agriculture

4.9. Livestock/pets

4.10. Wellness

4.11. Smart city

4.12. Smart home

4.13. Manufacturing industry

4.14. Logistics

5. Market sizing

5.1. IoT market enjoying tremendous growth

5.2. By 2030, multiple access technologies in use

