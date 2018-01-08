

CROSSWORD CYBERSECURITY PLC GRANT OF OPTIONS



Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (NEX:CCS, 'Crossword' or the 'Company'), the technology commercialisation company focusing exclusively on the cyber security sector, announces that 32,000 options have been granted under the Company's Enterprise Management Incentive Scheme (the 'EMI Plan') and an unapproved share scheme to sixteen employees.



The Company adopted the EMI Plan and the unapproved share scheme on 21 May 2014. The EMI Plan and the unapproved share scheme allow the grant of options to acquire fully paid Ordinary Shares to eligible employees ('Options'). Options are non-transferable, other than on death, and are non-pensionable.



The 32,000 Options, which were granted on 3 January 2018 vest in three equal tranches on first, second and third anniversary of the date of grant and are exercisable into 32,000 Ordinary Shares at a price of GBP 2.80 per share.



Following this grant of options, the total number of Options outstanding under the EMI Plan will be 53,000. A further 94,658 Options are outstanding under an unapproved share scheme. The total number of Options outstanding following this grant will be 147,658 representing 4.64% of Crossword's total voting rights.



The Directors of the Issuer accept responsibility for this announcement.



FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:



Tom Ilube - CEO Crossword Cybersecurity Plc www.crosswordcybersecurity.com Tel: +44 208 973 2350 Email: info@crosswordcybersecurity.com Twitter: @crosswordcyber



NEX Exchange Corporate Advisor Nick Michaels and Jon Isaacs Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Limited www.alfredhenry.com Tel: +44 207 251 3762



8 January 2018



Source: Crossword Cybersecurity Plc via GlobeNewswire



