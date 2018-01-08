According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global industrial high-shear mixers marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 6% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Industrial High-shear Mixers Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This report also includes an up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the global industrial high-shear mixers market into the following type of end-user segments. They are:

Food and beverage industry

Pharmaceutical industry

Chemical and petrochemical industry

Global industrial high-shear mixers market in food and beverage industry

The global industrial high-shear mixers market in the food and beverage industry is experiencing substantial growth due to an increase in the consumption of packaged food around the world. In developing economies such as China and India, consumer preferences are changing rapidly with a growing interest in ready-to-eat processed dairy and bakery products. This is increasing the scope of the food and beverage industry to grow during the forecast period. In 2016, the Americas occupied a major share of 36% of the total consumer spending on eating out, followed by APAC and EMEA.

According to Raghav Bharadwaj Shivaswamy, a lead analyst at Technavio for automation research, "Factors that are contributing to the growth of the global processed food sales are increasing population and growing urbanization. To cater to the changing preferences of customers, vendors are expected to follow strategies such as geographic expansion in developing economies. This will lead to the increase in demand for industrial high-shear mixers from the food and beverage industry during the forecast period."

Global industrial high-shear mixers market in pharmaceutical industry

The pharmaceutical industry is one of the major consumers of industrial high-shear mixers, occupying a share of over 24% in 2016. In this industry, industrial high-shear mixers are used extensively in the preparation of ointments, medicated solutions, balms, creams, and eye drops. The mixers are available in horizontal and vertical configurations that allow the rotor to turn at high speed and continuously draw materials to one end of the mixing head and expel at high velocity through the opening of the stator. The generation of hydraulic shear enables fast mixing and breaks down the agglomerations, forming a homogeneous mixture.

"The growth in the world population is one of the key driving factors currently propelling the growth of the pharmaceutical industry. It is predicted that the global population will rise to a significant extent by 2020. Apart from this, the changing lifestyle of people in different geographical regions, is also one of the major reasons for the increasing vulnerability to diseases, which is contributing to the growth of the pharmaceutical industry. Thus, industrial machinery such as high-shear mixers are needed in the pharmaceutical industry as the development of new medicines requires laboratory and manufacturing equipment," says Raghav.

Global industrial high-shear mixers market in chemical and petrochemical industry

The chemical industry includes organic chemicals, dye and dyestuff, alkali chemicals, inorganic chemicals, and pesticides. Petrochemical products cover the entire spectrum of daily use items such as clothing, housing, construction, furniture, and electrical and electronics. The demand for end-user products is the vital driving force for the chemical and petrochemical industry. The influence of this growth can be observed in all the related machinery and equipment used in plants.

High-shear industrial mixers are an important equipment in chemical plants as they are used to mix, break down the products, and dissolve the solvents irrespective of their viscosities. Some of the applications where the use of high-shear mixers is of importance are in the preparation of hot melts, formulated epoxies, rubber solutions, urethanes, plastisol, polyester dispersions, specialty coatings, paints, magnetic coatings, asphalt, and silicones.

Some of the top vendors highlighted by Technavio's market research analysts in this report are:

Bematek

Charles Ross Son

Maelstrom

PERMIX

Silverson

