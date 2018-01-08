First scientific communications on immunotherapy combination trial will be announced during ASCO-SITC meeting in San Francisco

Theraclion has been selected as unique and only medtech company at BPI Biotechnology days in Paris

THERACLION (Paris:ALTHE) (Euronext Growth, FR0010120402 ALTHE), a company specialized in leading-edge medical equipment for echotherapy, today announced that Dr. Patrick M. Dillon, MD, UVA Medical Center, Charlottesville, USA, primary investigator of the echotherapy/ immunotherapy combination trial has been accepted in the official scientific program of the ASCO (American society of clinical oncology)-STIC (Society for immunotherapy of cancer) clinical immuno-oncology symposium taking place (https://immunosym.org) on January 25th in San Francisco, USA.

Abstract #205313 /TPS19: Focused ultrasound therapy combined with pembrolizumab in metastatic breast cancer. Patrick Michael Dillon, Bethany J Horton, Timothy Bullock, Christiana Brenin, David R. Brenin; University of Virginia, Charlottesville, VA; University of Virginia, Department of Public Health Sciences, Charlottesville, VA; Univ of Virginia, Charlottesville, VA.

The symposium unites experts from the United States and abroad specialized in immunotherapy innovation.

"I am excited to present the status of our currently ongoing clinical trial combining focused ultrasound therapy and pembrolizumab in metastatic breast cancer," says Dr. Dillon.

"The ongoing clinical investigation includes patients with metastasized breast cancer who are left with very limited treatment options. It could be a proof of concept for many other forms of cancer where echotherapy could boost the effectiveness of immunotherapy," says Michel Nuta, Chief Medical Officer, Theraclion.

"Our commitment to developing a new therapeutic indication in cancer is now fully initiated. Our combination regimen of HIFU plus immunotherapy drug is a unique offering allowing our academic partners the opportunity to explore new paths in cancer treatment, "explains David Caumartin, CEO of Theraclion. "Echotherapy could act as a catalyst for immunotherapy drugs in cancer types where those drugs currently have only limited efficacy. Our robotic technology is uniquely positioned because it is an effective, accurate, non-invasive and easy-to-use ultrasound-guided system."

Along these exciting news, Theraclion has been selected as the only medtech company to be present during the international biotechnology days in immuno oncology (Rencontres Internationales des Biotechnologies - Immuno-oncologie) 2018 at Hub BPIfrance, Paris on February 2nd2018. The BPIfrance facilitates meetings between innovative projects and large players in the medical industry sector which is regarded as a major driver of French economy. Theraclion has been selected among several biotech projects and will be the only medtech proc presenting.

About Theraclion

Theraclion is a French company specializing in high-tech medical equipment using therapeutic ultrasound. Drawing on leading-edge technologies, Theraclion has designed and manufactured an innovative solution for echotherapy, the Echopulse, allowing non-invasive tumor treatment through ultrasound-guided high-intensity focused ultrasound. Theraclion is ISO 13485 certified and has received the CE mark for non-invasive ablation of breast fibroadenomas and thyroid nodules. Based in Malakoff, near Paris, France Theraclion has brought together a team of 35 people, 50% of whom are dedicated to R&D and clinical trials. For more information, please visit Theraclion's website: www.theraclion.com

Theraclion is listed on Euronext Growth Paris

PEA-PME eligible

Mnemonic: ALTHE ISIN Code: FR0010120402

