CES 2018 Las Vegas, Jan 8, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - Trillium Secure, Inc., a leading automotive cyber security solutions provider, announced at CES 2018 the move of its worldwide headquarters to the United States, and the opening of an Operations Center and new Silicon Valley headquarters in Sunnyvale, California.The new Operations Center and headquarters position Trillium within the hub of Silicon Valley's connected car and autonomous drive research and innovation, and will allow Trillium to deliver cyber security solutions tailored for the unique requirements of the many autonomous drive variations currently in development.In 2017, Trillium received global recognition for the innovative and disruptive nature of its 'SecureIoT' cyber security as a service (CSAAS) platform. Trillium's 2017 accomplishments include:- Forbes JAPAN awards Trillium 'RISING STAR Startup of the Year 2017'- Gartner names Trillium a 2017 'Cool Vendor in Security for Technology and Service Providers'- TechCrunch selects Trillium to 'Disrupt Berlin 2017' Startup Battlefield- CB Insights awards Trillium with 2017 A-ha! Demo Day 'Most Innovative' in 'Discovery'- Red Herring names Trillium to both 2017 Top 100 Asia and 2017 Top 100 Global- Technology in Motion awards Trillium the 2017 'TIM Technology Award' for 'User Experience'- DEF CON 2017 Car Hacking Village, Trillium's SecureCAR in-vehicle network protection remains undefeated, for 3 days defending automotive network communication against 700+ systematic attacks"Our new global headquarters puts Trillium in the heart of autonomous drive and connected car service innovations. The operations and development center in California fills a critical time zone in our 24/7/365 security platform ensuring global round-the-clock protection," said David Uze, Trillium President and CEO.Trillium is at CES 2018. Please contact us at ces@trilliumcyber.com to schedule an appointment.About Trillium Secure, IncTrillium Secure, Inc is the world's largest independent automotive IoT cybersecurity provider. Trillium's multi-layered offering includes lightweight encryption, authentication, cryptographic key management, IDS/IPS and secure over-the-air software update technology.The company operates design and fleet security centers in Silicon Valley, Detroit, Europe, Ho Chi Min City and Tokyo. Trillium Secure, Inc products are marketed under the Trillium, SecureIoT, SecureCAR, SecureIXS, SecureOTA, and SecureSKYE trademarks.Please visit: www.trilliumcyber.comTo arrange interviews, contact: pr@trilliumcyber.comSource: Trillium Secure, IncCopyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.