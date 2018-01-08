CoinStocks.com: 2 Stocks to Watch as Market Continues to Rally

CORAL GABLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2018 / World stock markets neared new all-time highs on Monday as the market has seen one of the best start to a year in eight years. Much of this momentum helped to fuel an early move for traders and showed little sign of running out of steam. The combination of strong global growth and low inflation increased the appetite for risk and with it, emphasis on smaller cap equities.

A strong boost in Europe and Asia also followed suit. This week, several industries helped fuel a continuation in this move, with cryptocurrencies and technology taking center stage. Companies like Atlas Cloud Enterprises (OTC PINK: ATLEF) and My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) are two stocks that have grabbed attention in the markets.

Atlas Cloud Enterprises ("ATLEF") recently acquired MKH Electric City Holdings. Through the transaction, Atlas Cloud Enterprises has now secured a 6,600-sq./ft. facility in Washington State. Roughly 1,700 ASIC servers can be used for data mining. Unlike other cryptocurrency mining-based companies, Atlas Cloud Enterprises was able to secure one of the cheapest electricity price access of all "miners" in the state of Washington at just under 3 cents per KW/h. Just to put this into perspective, the average price people in the U.S. pay for electricity is about 12 cents per kilowatt-hour.

The company has stated that it will be 70% dedicated to Bitcoin with 30% available for switching to mine most profitable alternative coins. With excellent infrastructure and access to additional property in Washington State, the expansion potential could monumental. Since beginning to trade in the US, shares of Atlas Cloud have traded up from $0.76 to as high as $0.99. Monday saw one of the most active sessions the company has seen in the market to date. Access the full report on ATLEF here.

Similarly, My Size, Inc. ("MYSZ") also saw a considerably active market. The company is the developer and creator of smartphone measurement applications. Essentially, the technology will give consumers the ability to measure their body by using their smartphones. It will allow the application to recommend the correct size for clothing purchased online. Over the last 5 trading sessions, My Size has been on the rise and managed to hit highs of $3.58 from a price of $0.64 on January 2.

"We are very happy to launch both the new and innovative technology and the unique film demonstrating its advantages at the trade show," said My Size CEO, Ronen Luzon. "We believe that the MySizeID technology can significantly transform online commerce and change the manner in which people purchase clothes, while saving time and money due to incorrectly selecting clothes of the wrong size. "

