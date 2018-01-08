MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 01/08/18 -- Dundee Sustainable Technologies Inc. ("DST or the Corporation") (CSE: DST)(CSE: DST.CN)(CNSX: DST) is pleased to announce the results of testing completed during the week of December 18, 2017 on eCobalt Solutions Inc. ("eCobalt") (TSX: ECS) material. The tests indicated that the Idaho Cobalt Project ("ICP") mineralized material is amenable to pyrolysis and results in a 99% reduction of arsenic to less than 0.5% arsenic content in atmospheric conditions between 700 and 850 degrees Celsius.

These positive results support further metallurgical work, which will continue with pilot scale testing of a bulk sample currently being collected for processing at our facilities starting in late January 2018. This pilot testing will affirm development of a feasibility level flow sheet and costing of the optimized process.

Mr. Brian Howlett, the President and CEO of the Corporation stated, "The Corporation is very please with the results to date and looks forward to pilot scale testing for eCobalt on this important project. Clean cobalt concentrate represents a new opportunity for the Corporation's arsenic technology beyond the gold and copper projects that we are pursuing."

Mr. Jean-Philippe Mai, P. Geo., is the Qualified Person who has reviewed, prepared and approved the content if this news release.

About Dundee Sustainable Technologies, a corporation controlled by Dundee Corporation

The Corporation is engaged in the development and commercialization of environment-friendly technologies for the treatment of materials in the mining industry. Through the development of patented, proprietary processes, DST extracts precious and base metals from mineralized material, concentrates and tailings, while stabilizing contaminants such as arsenic, which could not otherwise be extracted or stabilized with conventional processes because of metallurgical issues or environmental considerations.

DST has filed, published and was granted patents for these processes in several countries.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains forward-looking statements that address future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors, some of which may be beyond the Corporation's control. These factors include: general market and industry conditions, risks related to continuous operations and to commercialization of new technologies and other risks disclosed in the Corporation's filings with Canadian Securities Regulators.

Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Corporation's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Corporation expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

