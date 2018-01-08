ARRY INVESTOR ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Array Biopharma Inc. and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 22, 2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2018 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the District of Colorado on behalf of investors who purchased Array Biopharma Inc. ("Array Biopharma") (NASDAQ: ARRY) securities between December 16, 2015 and March 17, 2017 .

Click here to learn about the case: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-sbm/array-biopharma?wire=1. There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the complaint, throughout the class period Array issued material false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Array's NEMO study failed to show sufficient clinical benefit of the binimetinib NDA in use for patients with NRAS-mutant melanoma; (2) Array was aware that this lack of supporting data would not be sufficient to receive FDA approval of binimetinib in use for patients with NRAS-mutual melanoma; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Array's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you suffered a loss in Array, you have until January 22, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. To obtain additional information, contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com, by telephone at 212.425.1140, or visit http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-sbm/array-biopharma?wire=1.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

SOURCE: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong