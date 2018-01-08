Bullish Stock Market Outlook for 2018The country is in a deep freeze but the stock market is sizzling hot as the bull market looks to reach nine years in March.Call this overhyped euphoria or irrational behavior in an inefficient stock market, but the reality is that investors are making some astounding returns with more to come this year.At this time, I usually offer my insight into the prospects for the stock market for 2018. Just look at the first week of the New Year; the Dow is already recording its best start since 2006 after blowing above 25,000. Consider the NASDAQ break at 7,100 and the S&P 500 break at 2,700 and you can't ignore the fact that the animal.

