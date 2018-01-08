Analyzing Ethereum's Potential Amid Fears of Bitcoin Crash in 2018
Ethereum is an offshoot of Bitcoin, so it's understandable why investors view the two through the same lens. I often see them worrying that Ethereum prices will nosedive in the event of a Bitcoin crash in 2018. With Bitcoin prices near their all-time highs, fears of a Bitcoin crash may be well-founded. But holders of ETH have little to worry about.
Altcoin prices have historically moved in tandem with Bitcoin. Every time Bitcoin generated investor interest,.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
Ethereum is an offshoot of Bitcoin, so it's understandable why investors view the two through the same lens. I often see them worrying that Ethereum prices will nosedive in the event of a Bitcoin crash in 2018. With Bitcoin prices near their all-time highs, fears of a Bitcoin crash may be well-founded. But holders of ETH have little to worry about.
Altcoin prices have historically moved in tandem with Bitcoin. Every time Bitcoin generated investor interest,.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...